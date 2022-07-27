Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly turned down an invite to spend the summer at the Queen‘s Scottish residence.

It has been claimed that Her Majesty invited the Sussexes and their children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, to the Scottish Highlands.

The Sun was reportedly informed by a Balmoral insider that “staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and the children”.

Meghan and Harry in ‘snub’ to the Queen?

It was allegedly stated that Meghan and Harry would not have to spend time with the other royals such as Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

However, the couple are said to have rejected the invitation, preferring to stay in the US.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier said: “It’s a snub, but I don’t think it’s any more or less of a snub than their general attitude in the round to be honest.

“I’m sure the Queen did invite them and there is an open invitation, but it doesn’t surprise me that they’re not going.”

Another source reported: “I would be stunned if they did turn up.”

This information comes weeks after royal biography author Tom Bower began to make bombshell claims in his new book.

The book is unauthorised and titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

During an interview on Good Morning Britain, Bowers claimed that Meghan “thought the royal family would be like Hollywood.”

However, he later admitted that many of his sources were individuals who did not get on with Meghan, as she had previously warned her closest confidants not to speak with him.

When was the last time Harry saw the monarch?

Harry last saw his grandmother in June when he returned to the UK, alongside Meghan, for her Platinum Jubilee.

It has been speculated that he only spent 15 minutes with her. This was due to her busy schedule.

Why does the Queen travel to Balmoral?

Her Majesty usually travels to Balmoral in mid-July and stays there until September.

She will be joined by other royals such as Charles, William, Kate and their children, it’s claimed.

Balmoral was bought by Prince Albert in 1852 as a gift for his wife, Queen Victoria.

It has become the royal’s permanent Scottish residence ever since, with the current monarch travelling there every summer.

