Harry and Meghan are in a spit circle in the left corner with a picture of the queen smiling on the right.
Royals

Harry and Meghan in fresh ‘snub’ to the Queen as they ‘turn down invite to Balmoral’, it’s claimed

Harry and Meghan will be staying in the US, it's claimed

By Entertainment Daily

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly turned down an invite to spend the summer at the Queen‘s Scottish residence.

It has been claimed that Her Majesty invited the Sussexes and their children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, to the Scottish Highlands.

The Sun was reportedly informed by a Balmoral insider that “staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and the children”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stand alongside each other dressed in black.
Harry, Meghan and the children will not be joining the Queen at Balmoral, it’s claimed (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan and Harry in ‘snub’ to the Queen?

It was allegedly stated that Meghan and Harry would not have to spend time with the other royals such as Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

However, the couple are said to have rejected the invitation, preferring to stay in the US.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier said: “It’s a snub, but I don’t think it’s any more or less of a snub than their general attitude in the round to be honest.

“I’m sure the Queen did invite them and there is an open invitation, but it doesn’t surprise me that they’re not going.”

Another source reported: “I would be stunned if they did turn up.”

Read more: Prince George’s royal future and expectations as he grows explained

This information comes weeks after royal biography author Tom Bower began to make bombshell claims in his new book.

The book is unauthorised and titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

During an interview on Good Morning Britain, Bowers claimed that Meghan “thought the royal family would be like Hollywood.”

However, he later admitted that many of his sources were individuals who did not get on with Meghan, as she had previously warned her closest confidants not to speak with him.

When was the last time Harry saw the monarch?

Harry last saw his grandmother in June when he returned to the UK, alongside Meghan, for her Platinum Jubilee.

It has been speculated that he only spent 15 minutes with her. This was due to her busy schedule.

Why does the Queen travel to Balmoral?

Her Majesty usually travels to Balmoral in mid-July and stays there until September.

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok? How can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

She will be joined by other royals such as Charles, William, Kate and their children, it’s claimed.

Balmoral was bought by Prince Albert in 1852 as a gift for his wife, Queen Victoria.

It has become the royal’s permanent Scottish residence ever since, with the current monarch travelling there every summer.

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Emmerdale Emma Atkins Charity
Emmerdale: Emma Atkins reveals real reason Charity wants an abortion
Emmerdale Gabby and broken heart
Emmerdale fan theory: Heartbreak as Gabby’s new man is revealed?
Kate Garraway looking stressed and Derek inset
ITV issues update as Kate Garraway extends time off amid husband Derek’s ‘downturn’
EastEnders Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell
EastEnders’ Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell to make comeback to the soap
Ahead of Euro 2022 final, Prince William and Kate Middleton both smile
England fans issue plea to William and Kate over George and Charlotte’s next royal engagement
Paul O'Grady being interviewed TV
Paul O’Grady issues post-Covid health update as concerned fans rally round