Prince George’s royal future and expectations as he grows explained

After Prince George made royal news headlines after numerous high-profile outings, royal experts have claimed that the family won’t expect anything official from George for some years yet.

Royal experts lifted the lid about George‘s future role as king to OK!.

And they noted that Prince William and Kate Middleton are gradually beginning to prepare George for his future role as.

However, the couple want to allow young George a normal childhood for as long as possible.

As a result it has been alleged that “nothing will be expected of him till his teens”.

Prince George is being encouraged to have a normal life before his future as King (Image Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family news: Prince George’s future defined?

Royal author Robert Hardman said: “Obviously, George isn’t an ordinary child – he is a future king – so he has to have an understanding of the role that he is going to one day carry out.”

Hardman indicated that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want him to be secure in both his ‘private’ and ‘Royal’ worlds.

His siblings tend to overshadow George due to their outgoing and spirited nature in the public eye.

Read more: Prince Harry’s bond with George and Charlotte ’suffered’ due to William rift

In the interview with OK!, royal expert Katie Nicholl said: “He is older now, he is nine, clearly quite competent on the public stage.

“He’s not as outgoing or as extroverted as his sister or little brother, but he seems quite comfortable taking on the few public duties he’s done.”

Nicholl implied that George only makes appearances at things he would enjoy – like the football or tennis.

She added that it’s “feel good” and “fun” for George.

Katie also claimed that William does not want to ‘burden’ the young prince.

His father does not want him to deal with his future responsibilities at a young age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

How old is Prince George now?

The Duke and Duchess released a portrait of George to mark his ninth birthday last week.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Kate has become an avid photographer in the last few years and captured the portrait for Instagram.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.