Prince Harry’s bond with George and Charlotte ’suffered’ due to William rift

The Duke of Sussex’s bond with Prince George and Princess Charlotte has suffered, it has been reported.

The reason behind this is the alleged “rift” between Harry and the children’s father, Prince William.

Harry’s relationship with George and Charlotte has suffered (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duke of Sussex and Cambridge children

Since leaving life as a working royal, Harry’s relationship with his brother William has reportedly become strained.

Because of this, his relationship with his nephew, George, and niece, Charlotte, is believed to have suffered too.

Initially, Harry reportedly relished his role as the “fun uncle” to William’s children.

However, it doesn’t look like this is the case anymore.

Royal expert Christine-Marie Liwag spoke about Harry’s role as uncle, telling OK! that he “embraced” the role of “fun uncle”.

She went on to say that his “free and easy spirit”, which was praised by Kate Middleton, made him a hit with the kids.

Charlotte and George’s bond with Harry has suffered (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duke of Sussex’s relationship with George and Charlotte

Christine-Marie then continued, explaining how Harry’s rift with William affected his bond with the kids.

“As you can imagine, things went downhill pretty quickly. And given the rift between Harry and William, Harry’s role as an uncle suffered,” she said.

It wasn’t just Harry’s relationship with William’s kids that suffered.

His bond with Kate took a knock too.

According to Christine, Kate is “fiercely loyal” to William and did “little” to “diffuse the situation”.

Harry and Meghan’s behaviour is “unacceptable” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan slammed

News of Harry and the Cambridge kids’ ruined bond comes not soon after he and Meghan were slammed by a royal expert.

Duncan Larcombe, a royal expert, branded the Sussexes’ behaviour “unacceptable”, and called them “royals for sale”.

“Harry and Meghan are royals, but they are royals for sale and there’s no getting away from it,” Closer magazine reported him as saying.

“In terms of the Palace, that is what is unacceptable about their behaviour,” he continued.

“You’re taking one of the most established brands and you’re lining your pockets in the US with it,” he added.

He then went on: “It’s sad because he was so loved. And the Royal Family work together and support each other. He is making a difference to people’s lives, but he was before.”