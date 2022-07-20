In Harry and Meghan latest news, the couple’s behaviour has been branded “unacceptable” by royal expert Duncan Larcombe.

He also accused the Sussexes of using the royals to “line their pockets”.

Meghan and Harry latest

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe took aim at Prince Harry and Meghan recently, as Closer magazine reported.

He branded the Sussexes “royals for sale” and branded their behaviour “unacceptable”.

“Harry and Meghan are royals, but they are royals for sale and there’s no getting away from it,” he said. “In terms of the Palace, that is what is unacceptable about their behaviour.”

“You’re taking one of the most established brands and you’re lining your pockets in the US with it,” he then said.

Duncan’s criticism of the royal couple didn’t end there though.

He continued, saying: “It’s sad because he was so loved. And the Royal Family work together and support each other. He is making a difference to people’s lives, but he was before.”

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

Prince Harry news

Duncan’s criticism of the royal couple comes just days after they visited the United Nations in New York on Monday (July 18).

Whilst there, Harry gave a speech to the assembled nations – and shared a touching memory of his mother, Diana, too.

In his speech, Harry honoured Nelson Mandela and spoke about a picture of his mother and the legendary leader.

He revealed that the snap remains “on my wall and in my heart every day”.

“When I first looked at the photo, straight away, what jumped out is the joy on my mother’s face. The playfulness – cheekiness, even,” he said.

“The pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity.”

Elsewhere, the Duke of Sussex came under fire for his “scruffy” appearance while at the UN.

“Why does he always look crumpled and scruffy?” one royal fan asked.

