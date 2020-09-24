Piers Morgan was teased by Jake Wood and Gary Lineker as the close pals enjoyed a night out in London.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, dined out at the Cambio de Tercio restaurant in Kensington with the sports commentator and EastEnders star on Wednesday night (September 23).

But as the evening came to an end, Piers sent the pair to sleep as he read from his new book.

What did Jake and Gary say to Piers Morgan?

The trio posed for a snap on Instagram as Gary and Jake pretended to be fast asleep.

The controversial presenter is set to release his book Wake Up next month and wanted to give his pals a first look.

Alongside the shot, Piers joked: “The book launch is off to a thrilling start! Both guests loved it… #WakeUp.”

Meanwhile, Jake shared the same snap to his profile and wrote: “Going very well here at @piersmorgan book launch @garylineker @cambiodetercio #wakeup.”

Piers Morgan enjoyed a night out with Gary Lineker and Jake Wood (Credit: Splash News)

Commenting on the shot, one fan wrote: “I’d love to be at a table with Gary, Piers and Max Branning.”

A second said: “The most unlikely trio.”

What has Piers Morgan revealed about his new book?

Back in July, the TV presenter and journalist announced he had written a book about the war on free speech.

The book launch is off to a thrilling start! Both guests loved it.

Ahead of the news, Piers teased that he would be making a big announcement as he left fans guessing over the novel.

EastEnders star Jake Wood attended the dinner (Credit: Splash News)

He received a mixed bag of responses from his followers – not all of whom are fans!

A non-supporter said: “You’re standing down from public life and we never have to listen to your nonsense again? Please, please, please!”

Piers shares his struggles

Earlier this week, the GMB star opened on his own experiences of COVID-anxiety.

Sharing his struggles on the ITV morning show, Piers said: “I remember having very weird, striking, vivid nightmares.

Former footballer Gary Lineker joined his pals at the dinner (Credit: Splash News)

“I would normally go back [home] and try and have a bit of sleep, and I couldn’t during that whole period.”

He continued: “I remember going whole days just living off four or five hours max a night for months on end. We weren’t alone.”

In August, Piers and his family were also targeted by burglars who robbed his South of the France holiday home.

