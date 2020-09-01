Piers Morgan warns burglars he ‘will find them’ after South of France villa was robbed

Piers Morgan has warned burglars who robbed his South of the France holiday home that he will find them.

The presenter returned to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after enjoying the summer off.

Upon his return, Piers opened up about his France holiday and the terrifying moment the villa he was staying in was burgled.

Piers Morgan issued a warning on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say?

Piers said: “I got burgled on the last night… a bunch of thieves in the house in the bedroom as we slept.

“A flying squad London detective contacted me and some of his family had been robbed in Cannes the same week, and he thought it was the same gang.

“I can remember a few days before it happened a drone coming over.

“They were working out who was in the villa where to go.”

Later in the programme, Piers warned he will find the burglars.

He discussed a woman called Elaine, who won £2.7million on the lottery 25 years ago and kept her supermarket job.

What did Piers say?

When asked how long he could keep £2.7million before spending it, Piers said: “At least a week.”

Susanna said: “In the South of France.”

Piers continued: “In the South of France before it would all get nicked by some disgusting scumbag of a burglar, creeping round my bedroom in the middle of the night.

Piers Morgan warned the thieves that he will find them (Credit: ITV)

“And yes, I will find you. It’ll make Taken look like a tea party. I’m serious, I’m going to find you.”

Last month, Piers’ wife Celia Walden opened up about the burglary.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Celia, who married Piers 10 years ago and received the item as a fifth anniversary gift, said: “The jewellery part did sting. It still stings now, almost a week on.

“The art deco ring my husband had bought me for our fifth wedding anniversary; the vintage Pucci cuff I’d picked up a flea market in LA.”

Piers Morgan’s wife Celia slammed the thieves (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celia said she also had stolen a pair of earrings she’d “bought from Alfies Antique Market on the Edgware Road when my first book advance came through”.

