Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid returned to Good Morning Britain today after their summer break.

The pair haven’t hosted the programme since July as they enjoyed time off with their families.

On Tuesday’s show (September 1), Charlotte Hawkins opened the programme before Piers and Susanna joined her from 6:30am.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid returned to Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Charlotte Hawkins reveals her marriage ‘has strengthened’ during lockdown

What did Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid say on GMB?

Piers and Susanna both opened up about their summer holidays.

As they returned, Piers noticed they had a different seating arrangement with him at the top of the table with Susanna and Charlotte either side.

He said: “I could get used to this, can we get a wide shot? There’s a new wide shot.

“I’m finally top dog.”

Credit: ITV

Susanna said: “Don’t worry, that won’t be happening tomorrow. We’ll get back to the normal seating arrangement.”

Piers joked: “I’m at centre stage, I like it. Charlie’s Angels.”

The pair opened up about their summer

Piers went into detail about tearing a tendon in his ankle in the first few days of his South of France holiday.

He also opened up about his villa being robbed while he slept.

Meanwhile, Piers also revealed how he cut his holiday short as coronavirus cases in France began to rise.

The GMB stars opened up about their summer holiday (Credit: ITV)

As Piers told viewers all about his summer, he said: “We are going to come to everybody else’s holidays obviously.”

Charlotte said: “Yeah, so far we’ve had seven minutes on your holiday.”

Meanwhile, viewers were divided over their return.

Some weren’t happy to have Piers and Susanna back.

One person said on Twitter: “Been on 7 mins and already bored of #Piers incessantly talking about himself.”

Another wrote: “Woke to watch @GMB and all I’m hearing for 40 odd minutes is @piersmorgan holiday with the rich and famous.

“Come on how much more up Piers’s [bleep] do ITV want to get. So much better when Ben, Alex, Adil, Sean is on. Sort it out.”

A third added: “Turned the TV on this morning and PM is back, over to BBC it is then!!

“Shame as GMB has been excellent over the holidays.”

Been on 7 mins and already bored of #piers incessantly talking about himself #GMB — Andy.. M (@andy_chel) September 1, 2020

Woke to watch @GMB and all I'm hearing for 40 odd minutes is @piersmorgan holiday with the rich and famous. Come on how much more up piers's arse do ITV want to get. So much better when Ben, Alex, Adil, Sean is on. Sort it out. — george doucanaris (@kokosd) September 1, 2020

@GMB Turned the TV on this morning and PM is back, over to BBC it is then!! Shame as GMB has been excellent over the holidays. — Gareth (@gareth_cawley) September 1, 2020

However, many were over the moon to have Piers and Susanna back on their screens.

Read more: Piers Morgan threatens to ban trolls from watching GMB ahead of his return

One tweeted: “Lovely hearing your voices @piersmorgan @susannareid100 Welcome back.”

Another said: “Finally, @piersmorgan & @susannareid100 are back to @GMB!”

One tweeted: “Welcome back @piersmorgan @GMB.”

https://twitter.com/nicholasmith6/status/1300667447037616128

Are you glad to have Piers and Susanna back on GMB? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.