EastEnders star Jake Wood breaks silence on soap exit

EastEnders star Jake Wood has spoken out about leaving the soap after his exit was announced last week.

The actor, who has played Max Branning for 15 years, spoke about his upcoming exit on Instagram saying he’s “grateful they have left the door open for Max”.

What did Jake Wood say about leaving EastEnders?

He wrote: “After 15 years I will be leaving EastEnders at the end of this year.

“I have loved playing Max Branning who amongst other things in that time has had four marriages, 10 affairs, four children (two dying from falling from the roof of The Queen Vic), been buried alive, watched unwanted DVDs at Xmas and perhaps the most traumatising of all… shared a hot tub with Ian Beale.

“I have made some truly great friends whilst on the show and I’ll miss everyone there.

“I’m grateful they have left the door open for Max and I’m excited to see what new horizons are around the corner.

Max and Stacey’s affair reveal made for an unforgettable Christmas (Credit: BBC)

“Thank you to everyone who has sent messages this week, I appreciate the love and support.”

EastEnders: Jake Wood leaving – How will Max Branning exit?

Meanwhile, EastEnders seem to be keeping quiet on Max’s exit story.

However, a source told The Sun that he will “not be departing Walford quietly”.

According to the publication, the source said: “Bosses are staying tight lipped about what they have planned for Max.

Max will leave later this year (Credit: BBC)

“But considering he has played a major part in the show for over 15 years they are clearly planning something big and he will not be departing Walford quietly.”

The insider added that “everyone will be sad to see Jake go”.

Speaking about Jake’s exit, executive producer Jon Sen said: “Jake is a truly amazing and wonderful actor and EastEnders has been extremely lucky to have him for so long.

EastEnders has a “big storyline” for Max that “starts in the coming weeks” (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“We have a big storyline for Max that starts in the coming weeks and we are all very excited to see that play out.”

Are you looking forward to Max’s exit storyline?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings on BBC One.

Will you miss Max Branning on EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.