Piers Morgan sparks frenzied speculation with cryptic message to fans

Piers Morgan fans and foes think he is about to quit Good Morning Britain and leave the UK for good.

The TV presenter is currently on his summer break from the ITV breakfast show.

But he sent a tantalising tweet from his holiday in the south of France.

On Thursday morning he messaged his followers to say: "I'll be making a big announcement at midday. Watch this space."

I'll be making a big announcement at midday. Watch this space. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 16, 2020

As you'd expect, he received a mixed bag of responses from his followers, not all of whom are fans!

One said: "I hope you are not leaving GMB. We need you there."

I hope you are not leaving GMB. We need you there. — Graham... (@GrahamSanders9) July 16, 2020

Piers Morgan's tweet has got everyone speculating (Credit: Shutterstock)

Read more: Piers Morgan shares pic of his handsome brother

A non-supporter messaged back: "You're standing down from public life and we never have to listen to your nonsense again? Please, please, please!"

You're standing down from public life and we never have to listen to your nonsense again? Please, please, please! — Laura Kuenssberg is back! ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@LKTranslator) July 16, 2020

Another non-fan said: "Hopefully an American network station signed you up and you won’t be returning to the UK... fingers crossed."

Hopefully an American network station sign you up and that you won’t be returning to the uk 🇬🇧 fingers crossed 🤞🏻 — RayWilliamAllsop #StayHome🏡SaveLives🙌🏻 (@rayallsop1983) July 16, 2020

A fifth joked: "You're pregnant."

Read more: Dr Hilary confirms he's taking a break from GMB

When is Piers Morgan leaving GMB?

Piers has been working at GMB since 2015 and in May confirmed he had signed a contract to stay on until 2021.

He recently read out a letter from a viewer who thought they heard Piers say he was leaving, and clarified: "I'm not actually CJ, end of next year possibly."

Susanna Reid then quipped: "Contract negotiations underway!"

As he and Susanna signed off for the summer last week, he assured viewers he would be back in September.

What could it be? Well have the news at midday!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.