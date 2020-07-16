The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 16th July 2020
TV

Piers Morgan disappoints fans and foes with news of new book Wake Up

Fans have been on tenterhooks since he teased a big announcement earlier today

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
Tags: GMB, Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid

Piers Morgan teased that he would be making a big announcement at midday today (Thursday, July 16) and his news has just dropped on social media.

The TV presenter and journalist has revealed he has written a book about the war on free speech.

It wasn't quite the electrifying announcement he had led people to believe was coming...

Criticism

Piers Morgan's 'big announcement'

At breakfast time this morning, he sent a tweet from the south of France where he is currently on holiday.

He wrote simply: "I'll be making a big announcement at midday. Watch this space."

Obviously it got everyone talking and, as you'd expect, he received a mixed bag of responses from his followers, not all of whom are fans!

Many of them speculated that he was about to quit Good Morning Britain.

One said: "I hope you are not leaving GMB. We need you there."

Piers Morgan's tweet has got everyone speculating (Credit: Shutterstock)

Read more: Piers Morgan shares pic of his handsome brother

A non-supporter messaged back: "You're standing down from public life and we never have to listen to your nonsense again? Please, please, please!"

Another non-fan said: "Hopefully an American network station signed you up and you won’t be returning to the UK... fingers crossed."

A fifth joked: "You're pregnant."

Piers was clearly revelling in all the attention and tweeted again to say what his news would NOT be...

He wrote: "UPDATE: No, I’m not Ghislaine Maxwell’s secret husband, nor am I transitioning, providing Bitcoin advice, quitting GMB, going vegan or replacing Jofra Archer in the Test match.

"All will be revealed at high noon."

Read more: Dr Hilary confirms he's taking a break from GMB

When is Piers Morgan leaving GMB?

Piers has been working at GMB since 2015 and in May confirmed he had signed a contract to stay on until 2021.

He recently read out a letter from a viewer who thought they heard Piers say he was leaving, and clarified: "I'm not actually CJ, end of next year possibly."

Susanna Reid then quipped: "Contract negotiations underway!"

As he and Susanna signed off for the summer last week, he assured viewers he would be back in September.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

GMB Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan Susanna Reid

Trending Articles

 Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln scared he'd be told off over haircut on first day back at work
Celebrity MasterChef: Viewers 'fuming' as Jeff Brazier is eliminated
Good Morning Britain: Adil Ray replaces Ben Shephard
Coronation Street: Geoff caught out by his phone call with Yasmeen?
Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb reveals ALL the details on romance with co-star Jonny McPherson
Brits to bask in scorching heatwave that'll last all weekend as Met Office reveals 'sunshine is back'