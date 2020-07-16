Piers Morgan disappoints fans and foes with news of new book Wake Up

Piers Morgan teased that he would be making a big announcement at midday today (Thursday, July 16) and his news has just dropped on social media.

The TV presenter and journalist has revealed he has written a book about the war on free speech.

BREAKING: I’m delighted to announce my new book: "WAKE UP - Why the ‘liberal’ war on free speech is even more dangerous than Covid–19." Out on October 15th in hardback, ebook & audiobook read by me. Pre-order here: https://t.co/x23kgLbCVa #WakeUp pic.twitter.com/lGGY7TWTsJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 16, 2020

It wasn't quite the electrifying announcement he had led people to believe was coming...

Criticism

This is an example of why you shouldn’t build things up. Unless of course you knew there’d be an outpouring of moany people which is undeniably good for publicity. In which case, props to you. — ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴀᴛᴄʜᴍᴀɴ 👁‍🗨 #WeAreAllHarley (@WatchmanSociety) July 16, 2020

Is that it? A bloody book 😂😂😂 No one will read let’s be real — Harvey Sant (@harvey_sant) July 16, 2020

I’ve never felt more underwhelmed by an announcement 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PzHe9prKjz — 2WB (@2WB10) July 16, 2020

Piers Morgan's 'big announcement'

At breakfast time this morning, he sent a tweet from the south of France where he is currently on holiday.

He wrote simply: "I'll be making a big announcement at midday. Watch this space."

I'll be making a big announcement at midday. Watch this space. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 16, 2020

Obviously it got everyone talking and, as you'd expect, he received a mixed bag of responses from his followers, not all of whom are fans!

Many of them speculated that he was about to quit Good Morning Britain.

One said: "I hope you are not leaving GMB. We need you there."

I hope you are not leaving GMB. We need you there. — Graham... (@GrahamSanders9) July 16, 2020

Piers Morgan's tweet has got everyone speculating (Credit: Shutterstock)

A non-supporter messaged back: "You're standing down from public life and we never have to listen to your nonsense again? Please, please, please!"

You're standing down from public life and we never have to listen to your nonsense again? Please, please, please! — Laura Kuenssberg is back! ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@LKTranslator) July 16, 2020

Another non-fan said: "Hopefully an American network station signed you up and you won’t be returning to the UK... fingers crossed."

Hopefully an American network station sign you up and that you won’t be returning to the uk 🇬🇧 fingers crossed 🤞🏻 — RayWilliamAllsop #StayHome🏡SaveLives🙌🏻 (@rayallsop1983) July 16, 2020

A fifth joked: "You're pregnant."

Piers was clearly revelling in all the attention and tweeted again to say what his news would NOT be...

He wrote: "UPDATE: No, I’m not Ghislaine Maxwell’s secret husband, nor am I transitioning, providing Bitcoin advice, quitting GMB, going vegan or replacing Jofra Archer in the Test match.

"All will be revealed at high noon."

UPDATE: No, I’m not Ghislaine Maxwell’s secret husband, nor am I transitioning, providing Bitcoin advice, quitting GMB, going vegan or replacing Jofra Archer in the Test match. All will be revealed at high noon. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 16, 2020

When is Piers Morgan leaving GMB?

Piers has been working at GMB since 2015 and in May confirmed he had signed a contract to stay on until 2021.

He recently read out a letter from a viewer who thought they heard Piers say he was leaving, and clarified: "I'm not actually CJ, end of next year possibly."

Susanna Reid then quipped: "Contract negotiations underway!"

As he and Susanna signed off for the summer last week, he assured viewers he would be back in September.

