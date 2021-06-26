Piers Morgan has said he would “give both kidneys” to interview Matt Hancock in the wake of his kissing scandal.

The former Good Morning Britain host made the confession after receiving a similar suggestion from his brother’s pal.

Piers, 56, shared a screenshot of a message Rupert Morgan received after Hancock, 42, was caught kissing his closest aide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

Read more: Love Island: Matt Hancock will turn up in Casa Amor after kissing scandal, fans joke

The text said: “I would give a kidney for your brother to interview him on GMB. Literally a kidney.”

Posting the message online, Piers told his 1.7 million followers: “Message to my younger brother from one of his mates.

“I’d probably give both my kidneys to be able to….”

He added that he’d also give a lung for the opportunity!

Piers’ response to Matt Hancock kissing aide

Piers has already been quite vocal after photos of Hancock snogging Gina Coladangelo, 43, outside his Whitehall office emerged.

There is no love lost between the pair after Piers repeatedly slammed Hancock’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Piers has slammed Hancock for his affair (Credit: Splashnews.com)

So when CCTV pictures of Matt and Gina enjoying a steamy embrace emerged on Friday (June 25), Piers was quick to comment.

The former tabloid journalist shared a copy of The Sun’s front page, featuring the images, on Twitter.

Alongside it, Piers said: “At the time he was ordering the British people not to hug anyone from other households…”

Piers has since gone on to post several funny memes of Matt Hancock on social media.

Despite calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to sack Matt for breaching social distancing rules, he is clinging onto his job.

He has, however, issued an apology.

Pictures of Matt kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo emerged on Friday (Credit: Sky News)

“I accept I breached social distancing guidance in these circumstances,” Matt said. “I have let people down and am very sorry.”

Hancock did not mention his wife or family in the apology, instead pleading for “privacy” saying it was a “personal matter”.

Piers and Matt: Their history

Piers sensationally quit Good Morning Britain in March.

It came after he accused Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle of “lying” in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Piers refused to apologise for his views and instead chose to leave the ITV breakfast show.

There is no love lost between Piers and Matt (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Matt Hancock news: Furious Brits brand Scotland Yard’s ‘spy camera’ investigation ‘nonsense’

It has been a massive blow to ratings, especially after his and Susanna Reid’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic saw many more viewers tuning in.

Piers made it his personal mission to hold the government to account over the handling of the health crisis.

This included several interviews with Hancock and his colleagues, which resulted in a 201-day boycott of the show.

In November, however, the boycott came to an end when Piers and Susanna finally got an interview with the Health Secretary.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.