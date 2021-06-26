Love Island fans have joked that Matt Hancock will turn up in Love Island’s Casa Amor villa after his kissing scandal.

Yesterday (June 25) CCTV images were leaked to the media.

They appeared to show the Health Secretary in a steamy embrace with Gina Coladangelo, 43, outside his Whitehall office.

Matt Hancock was caught on CCTV kissing Gina Coladangelo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gina is a communications director and lobbyist and Hancock’s closest aide. He hired her last year with tax payers’ money.

The CCTV images were apparently taken on May 6. However, this was almost two weeks before Brits were told they were allowed to hug.

Love Island fans joke Matt Hancock will turn up in Casa Amor

Love Island starts on Monday, but fans joke Matt will show up (Credit: ITV)

But with ITV dating reality show Love Island due to start on Monday (June 28), fans of the series have joked that Hancock will be going into Casa Amor.

So would he be just your type on paper ladies?

Can't wait for Matt Hancock to turn up in Casa Amor on Love island — Fido (@fidor98) June 26, 2021

Matt Hancock needs putting in casa amour he’d definitely be doing bits. #matthanock #LoveIsland — Bradley Lovidge (@BradleyLovidge) June 26, 2021

Matt Hancock’s Wife’s reaction after he recouples in casa amor #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ycNRMJRh1e — 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@lewisa95) June 25, 2021

Imagine Matt Hancock enters Love Island and is one of the new boys at Casa Amor https://t.co/1CHuqLZ6zC — Srosh Khan (@Srosh_Khan) June 25, 2021

Balearic Islands turn green just yesterday – Matt Hancock definitely gunning for an appearance in Casa Amor! #LoveIsland — Michael Grande (@mycallgrande) June 25, 2021

Odds on Matt Hancock turning up to Casa Amore half way through Love Island? — Rohan (@RohanTandon95) June 25, 2021

So what happened with Matt Hancock?

Matt doesn’t appear to have sent a public apology to wife Martha, who is the mother of his three kids.

Instead, he has issued the apology to the country.

He said: “I accept I breached social distancing guidelines in these circumstances.

Odds on Matt Hancock turning up to Casa Amor halfway through Love Island?

“I have let people down and am very sorry.”

Matt Hancock made an apology to the public, but didn’t mention his family (Credit: YouTube)

Hancock did not mention his family in the apology, but did plead for “privacy” and said it was a “personal matter”.

He said: “I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

Matt and Martha have been married for 15 years. They have one daughter and a two sons together.

Brits have since called for Matt to be fired but PM Boris Johnson has so far resisted.

Meanwhile, Gina is the wife of Oliver Bonas founder Oliver Tress – they have three kids.

The Sun claims the couple have been having an affair and that it has been “the talk of the department”.

