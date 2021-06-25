The funniest Matt Hancock memes on social media after the kissing scandal

The Matt Hancock memes are out in force after he got caught kissing one of his advisors today (Friday June 25).

The 42-year-old Health Secretary was pictured in a national newspaper in a steamy clinch in his office.

And it wasn’t long until an avalanche of hilarious memes appeared on social media.

Here are some of our favourites…

Mr Hancock was a very naughty boy indeed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened with the Matt Hancock kissing scandal today and the memes it produced?

Before we get to the funnies, here’s what happened today in the newspapers.

This morning, The Sun published sensational images.

They showed Mr Hancock in an embrace with advisor, Gina Coladangelo.

They were pictures kissing inside his Whitehall office.

Mr Hancock then issued a statement: “I accept I breached social distancing guidance in these circumstances.

“I have let people down and am very sorry.

Furthermore, he said: “I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic…

“… and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

The Prime Minister is said to be standing by the beleaguered Health Secretary.

The internet went crazy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did the internet react to the revelations?

Mr Hancock has a wife and three children at home.

He also breached social distancing rules in the most extreme way possible.

But these facts made no difference, and it wasn’t long until the internet went crazy with hilarious jokes.

Subsequently, Twitter users really showed no mercy.

So… here’s a round-up of the best ones so far.

This is definitely the best meme going round the Department for Health's group chats right now 👇#matthancock pic.twitter.com/GEgFFZXtGc — Ben Bloch (@realBenBloch) June 25, 2021

This is #matthanock this morning telling his wife he really did eat out to help out. pic.twitter.com/zO3JGYCw6i — Dapper Laughs (@dapperlaughs) June 25, 2021

"For god's sake Matt, that's not what we meant by Eat Out to Help Out!". pic.twitter.com/xNg9rbvID7 — Sir Septimus Pyecroft, Meat Eating Bellend.. (@SirPyecroft) June 25, 2021

can't see this and not hear 'That was classic intercourse' pic.twitter.com/yqdjmKHimf — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) June 25, 2021

That a vaccine in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?@MattHancock #ModernaMan pic.twitter.com/Stp0Xl7vtQ — Stew 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@StewHellens) June 25, 2021

Presumably the office is well ventilated ? #handsfacearse pic.twitter.com/tzPUctzsG9 — Truly Mass Produced (@factoryinabox) June 25, 2021

“I’VE GOT A TEXT!” #LoveIsland Incredible scenes as Matt Hancock is now priced at 100/1 to appear on @LoveIsland this summer 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/4EMR191uod — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 25, 2021

Love Island contestant?

One Tweet received over 3,800 likes and 80 retweets.

And with Love Island just around the corner, it’s was a doubly topical meme.

The meme showed an image of Mr Hancock’s head pasted onto a Love Island contestant’s body.

It subsequently said: “I’VE GOT A TEXT!

“Incredible scenes as Matt Hancock is now priced at 100/1 to appear on @LoveIsland this summer.”

It was followed by a cry-laugh emoji. Quite.