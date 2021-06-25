Matt Hancock memes
The funniest Matt Hancock memes on social media after the kissing scandal

You wouldn't expect anything less from the internet

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

The Matt Hancock memes are out in force after he got caught kissing one of his advisors today (Friday June 25).

The 42-year-old Health Secretary was pictured in a national newspaper in a steamy clinch in his office.

And it wasn’t long until an avalanche of hilarious memes appeared on social media.

Here are some of our favourites…

Matt Hancock kissing
Mr Hancock was a very naughty boy indeed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened with the Matt Hancock kissing scandal today and the memes it produced?

Before we get to the funnies, here’s what happened today in the newspapers.

This morning, The Sun published sensational images.

They showed Mr Hancock in an embrace with advisor, Gina Coladangelo.

They were pictures kissing inside his Whitehall office.

Mr Hancock then issued a statement: “I accept I breached social distancing guidance in these circumstances.

“I have let people down and am very sorry.

Furthermore, he said: “I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic…

“… and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

The Prime Minister is said to be standing by the beleaguered Health Secretary.

Matt Hancock kissing
The internet went crazy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did the internet react to the revelations?

Mr Hancock has a wife and three children at home.

He also breached social distancing rules in the most extreme way possible.

But these facts made no difference, and it wasn’t long until the internet went crazy with hilarious jokes.

Subsequently, Twitter users really showed no mercy.

So… here’s a round-up of the best ones so far.

Love Island contestant?

One Tweet received over 3,800 likes and 80 retweets.

And with Love Island just around the corner, it’s was a doubly topical meme.

The meme showed an image of Mr Hancock’s head pasted onto a Love Island contestant’s body.

It subsequently said: “I’VE GOT A TEXT!

“Incredible scenes as Matt Hancock is now priced at 100/1 to appear on @LoveIsland this summer.”

It was followed by a cry-laugh emoji. Quite.

