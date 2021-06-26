The latest news circling Matt Hancock suggests that the Met Police won’t be looking into his COVID rule break.

However, reports today (June 26) claim that Scotland Yard is set to launch an “urgent investigation” into who placed the camera into his office without the Health Secretary’s knowledge.

The latter is something that has been poo-pooed by Brits, with many claiming Hancock should be charged for his rule breaks.

Matt Hancock news: What is he accused of?

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past 24 hours, Hancock was seen on CCTV kissing his most senior aide.

He and Gina Coladangelo are both married with three children each.

The MP has said sorry for breaching the COVID rules. The kiss came two weeks before the nation was told they were able to hug.

And the apology seems to have been enough for the Met, who say they won’t be pursuing an investigation into the rule break.

A statement said: “Where the Met receives allegations of breaches of the Health Protection Regulations 2020, we will focus on those that are live, or where police action can enable a change to behaviour that is posing a current public health risk.

“As a matter of course the MPS is not investigating COVID-related issues retrospectively.”

So what’s the latest news today?

Today it’s been suggested that Scotland Yard has launched a probe into claims a “spy device” may have been hidden in a smoke detector in Hancock’s office.

And that this is where the CCTV images have come from.

The Telegraph reports Hancock had “no idea the camera was there”.

And speculation about how the footage was leaked is growing.

David Videcette, a lead detective on the 7/7 London bombings investigation, posted a series of tweets earlier today offering his expert opinion.

He claimed the “covert camera was concealed in a smoke detector” inside the Health Secretary’s 9th floor Whitehall office.

And the newspaper reports that an urgent probe was launched just hours after the footage emerged.

Everyone’s talking about Matt Hancock’s clinch at his office door. We are right to expect better behaviour from those in government, especially when this behaviour breaches the rules he expects the rest of us to live by. But I have questions about the camera used in this case. pic.twitter.com/biafHJIh7U — David Videcette (@DavidVidecette) June 25, 2021

So how have Brits reacted to the Hancock news?

Brits appear to think the idea of Hancock being investigated are “nonsense”.

Instead, they say he should do the honourable thing and “resign”.

“Frankly, the idea of a police probe and potential criminal charge is a nonsense,” said one.

“The bigger issue is Hancock having behaved both inappropriately and hypocritically. If he had any integrity would resign.”

Another added: “Was this camera there to catch Hancock? Or was there a darker reason somebody wanted to listen or watch whats going on in a Government building?

“Someone somewhere should expect a call from the police or security services, and soon.”

Replying to Vidcette’s comments about a supposed spy camera, another added: “Really?

“How about investigating the disgusting corruption, greed and incompetence by the current UK govt which led to 150,000 unnecessary deaths from COVID?”

