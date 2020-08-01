The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 1st August 2020
Katie Price says she and latest boyfriend boyfriend Carl Woods are 'unbreakable power couple'

The former glamour model made the bold statement after her accident

By Natasha Rigler
Smitten Katie Price has described herself and boyfriend Carl Woods as an "unbreakable power couple".

Katie, 42, made the statement while sharing a new photograph of herself and Essex car dealer Carl, 31.

The pair have set up their own joint Instagram account, to document their relationship adventures together.

Posting the snap on their 'Adventures Of Katie and Carl' profile, Katie said: "Dreams exist, we are proof #powercouple #unbreakable #madeforeachother ❤️."

How did Katie meet Carl?

Katie began dating Carl in June but they are said to have been friends for years.

A mutual friend reportedly set the couple up romantically and she has since described him as her "Prince Charming".

Last week, the pair jetted to Turkey for a holiday with Katie's two children, Junior, 15, and 13-year-old Princess.

But the trip has been hit by disaster, after Katie broke both her feet while visiting a theme park.

Katie said she now won't be able to walk "for months" and put out a plea to fans to sort her a mobility scooter or wheelchair for her return to the UK.

Katie and Junior clear up rumours

On Saturday morning (August 1, 2020), the mum-of-five shared a new picture of her feet in casts.

The star snapped the picture while relaxing on a sun-lounger alongside a swimming pool at her Turkish resort.

Commenting on it, she joked: "Still going to enjoy the sun and create new tan lines 😂."

Katie has confirmed she and Junior were not 'partying' on Friday night (Credit: Instagram/ @KatiePrice)

She has also put paid to rumours that she and son Junior had spent Friday night partying.

It came after she shared a sweet video clip of Junior pushing her down the street in a wheelchair.

Clearing things up, Katie said: "Apparently, Junior, we were out partying last night, because you were pushing me in a wheelchair and I had a dress on."

Speaking on her Instagram stories, she then urged her son to reveal where they had really been.

Junior said: "We thought it was going to be some five star restaurant. There was about 100 chairs and no one there.

How can we party when you're in a wheelchair?!

"It was a Friday night and no on was there. We think they got their food from a supermarket."

He added: "How can we party when you're in a wheelchair?" Katie replied: "Exactly, thank you, Junior!

