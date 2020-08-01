Stacey Solomon says Joe Swash 'is on a mission to make her pregnant' during mini-break

Stacey Solomon has quipped that Joe Swash is trying to get her pregnant during a romantic mini-break.

Stacey , 30, and Joe, 38 headed off on a little trip on Friday night before making a pit stop at a service station.

But as Joe topped up the car with oil, Stacey found her hormones getting the better of her. Oops!

Stacey got excited as Joe topped up the oil in their car (Credit: Instagram Story)

The Loose Women star told her fans on Instagram: "We just stopped because he had to top up the oil...

"This is the first time I've ever seen him open the bonnet EVER.

"I didn't see the oil light on either. He is 100% embarking on a weekend long mission to get me pregnant."

Stacey added a 'crying with laughter' emoji and added the Etta James song I Just Want To Make Love To You to her post.

He is 100% embarking on a weekend long mission to get me pregnant.

The couple and their 14-month-old son Rex have since arrived at their seaside digs for a weekend of fun.

Perhaps it won't just be a stick of rock Stacey comes home with, though...

Earlier this week, Stacey opened up about whether she would like to expand her brood.

Read more: Stacey Solomon shares adorable moment son Rex video calls dad Joe Swash on holiday

Along with Rex, Stacey is also mum to sons Zachary, 12, and eight-year-old Leighton, from previous relationships.

Joe also has a 13-year-old son called Harry.

During a recent Instagram Q&A with fans, Stacey was asked if any more children were on the cards.

And it appears lots of people wanted to know the answer, especially after she recently confessed to feeling broody!

Read more: Stacey Solomon admits 'growing broody for baby number 4'

Stacey replied: "This is the most asked question of the day.

"We'd never say never - we feel so lucky and grateful to have four amazing children and it's my favourite thing in the world being a mum, so who knows."

She also captioned her Instagram story: "We haven't got any plans to try for any more pickles but we would never say never...

Read more: Stacey Solomon reveals how she gets her bed linen pristine with home hack

"We love being parents, it's our biggest privilege so to be able to do it again would be a dream."

Stacey and Joe have been together romantically since 2016.

The couple met while filming for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2010 but started off as just good friends.

They now live together in Essex and welcomed Rex into the world in May 2019.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.