Saturday 1st August 2020
Stacey Solomon says Joe Swash 'is on a mission to make her pregnant' during mini-break

Could the Loose Women star soon be expecting baby number 4?

By Natasha Rigler
Stacey Solomon has quipped that Joe Swash is trying to get her pregnant during a romantic mini-break.

Stacey, 30, and Joe, 38 headed off on a little trip on Friday night before making a pit stop at a service station.

But as Joe topped up the car with oil, Stacey found her hormones getting the better of her. Oops!

Stacey got excited as Joe topped up the oil in their car (Credit: Instagram Story)

The Loose Women star told her fans on Instagram: "We just stopped because he had to top up the oil...

"This is the first time I've ever seen him open the bonnet EVER.

"I didn't see the oil light on either. He is 100% embarking on a weekend long mission to get me pregnant."

Stacey added a 'crying with laughter' emoji and added the Etta James song I Just Want To Make Love To You to her post.

He is 100% embarking on a weekend long mission to get me pregnant.

The couple and their 14-month-old son Rex have since arrived at their seaside digs for a weekend of fun.

Perhaps it won't just be a stick of rock Stacey comes home with, though...

Earlier this week, Stacey opened up about whether she would like to expand her brood.

Along with Rex, Stacey is also mum to sons Zachary, 12, and eight-year-old Leighton, from previous relationships.

Joe also has a 13-year-old son called Harry.

During a recent Instagram Q&A with fans, Stacey was asked if any more children were on the cards.

And it appears lots of people wanted to know the answer, especially after she recently confessed to feeling broody!

🤍 I feel like everything in my life has led me to you and every day I’m more grateful 🤍 Sorry about the soppiness 😂 These last few days I’ve turned me into mush 😂 I just don’t know what I’d do without him. We are so lucky to have you in our lives Hoe. You love us. All of us. The good, the bad and the pink wrapping 😂 We love you to the moon and back. 🤍 Hope you’re all ok, While I’m in a soppy state I have to say... I honestly have loved reading each and every message I’ve been able to see from you all today they’re so positive, kind and confidence building. You have no idea how amazing you all are. Building others up is the ONLY way to succeed 🤍 Love you 🤍

Stacey replied: "This is the most asked question of the day.

"We'd never say never - we feel so lucky and grateful to have four amazing children and it's my favourite thing in the world being a mum, so who knows."

She also captioned her Instagram story: "We haven't got any plans to try for any more pickles but we would never say never...

"We love being parents, it's our biggest privilege so to be able to do it again would be a dream."

Stacey and Joe have been together romantically since 2016.

The couple met while filming for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2010 but started off as just good friends.

They now live together in Essex and welcomed Rex into the world in May 2019.

