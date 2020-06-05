How did Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash meet? The couple were in relationships with other people

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have been together for four years, after starting dating at the beginning of 2016.

However, the couple have known each other for far longer after striking up a friendship in 2010.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash first met back in 2010 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Stacey and Joe meet?

Stacey and Joe met on the set for I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! after Stacey was crowned Queen of the Jungle and Joe was hosting spin-off show Extra Camp.

Read more: Stacey Solomon compared to a 'sexy Afghan hound' by Joe Swash after makeover

Joe won I'm A Celebrity the previous year and handed his crown over to Stacey.

While Joe admits he had a crush on Stacey when he met her, nothing happened because the timing wasn't right and she was in a relationship with former partner Aaron Barham.

Romantic weekend

Stacey and Joe became good friends but it wasn't until January 2016 that rumours surfaced they were a couple.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our Grab a Grand Competition!

The pair were spotted on a romantic weekend away together at Champneys Henlow Grange in Bedfordshire, with Stacey posting a picture wearing a dressing gown to her Instagram saying 'such a lucky girl

Getting to know each other

Stacey and Joe confirmed they were dating later that month with Stacey saying: "It's going really well... We're having fun, spending time together and getting to know each other."

Read more: Stacey Solomon shuts down rumours she’s split from Joe Swash

And Joe was reported as saying: "She's lovely, she's an amazing person... I'm really lucky."

Next, the couple made their first public appearance at a gala screening of Game of Thrones in March 2016, with Stacey posting a loved-up picture on her Instagram.

Read more: Stacey Solomon has the 'best day of her life' as she puts full make-up on boyfriend Joe Swash

Stacey and Joe started to appear more regularly as a couple in public and on television shows, even presenting Extra Camp together.

Becoming a family

In July 2017 Stacey said: "He is such a brilliant dad which sells it to me the most - he has a great moral compass and a really good heart.

"We are really serious about each other so we want to do things slowly. I can see myself walking down the aisle with Joe - he really is 'The One'."

Following Stacey's declaration, that year they spent Christmas together as a family with Stacey's sons Zachary and Leighton.

Read more: Stacey Solomon complains 'Joe Swash is trying to get me pregnant again'

Stacey and Joe then confirmed they were moving in together in October 2018.

Baby news

The couple announced they were expecting a baby together in February 2019, welcoming baby Rex on May 23.

Stacey and Joe have been keeping us all entertained with regular updates while in lockdown, celebrating Rex's first birthday with a family party at home.

Celebrity Goggle Box is on Channel 4, Fridays at 9pm.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.