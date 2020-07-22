Stacey Solomon reveals how she gets her bed linen pristine with new home hack

Stacey Solomon has revealed exactly how she gets her bed linen to look ironed without ironing with her latest home hack.

The Loose Women favourite, 30, often shares her trusty life hacks with followers online - and today was no different.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey explained she had been inundated with questions from fans on how she irons her bedding.

Stacey Solomon has revealed how she gets her bed looking pristine with her latest home hack (Credit: Splash)

Filming herself in the bedroom, Stacey shared: "I'm just upstairs making my bed and so many of you ask me how I iron my bedding... I don't! The iron is the devil.

"I just tuck it in really bloomin' tight. I know I've said it before but I'll say it again, hangers! Hangers are the only way."

In the clip, Stacey is seen tucking the sides of her duvet into the bed frame using a hanger.

She concluded the story with a snap of her perfectly made bed compete with mountains of white and beige pillows.

The TV star guided followers through the process (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

She showed off her bedding display (Credit: Instagram Story/staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon, home hacks Queen!

Stacey is certainly no stranger to sharing her daily hacks on Instagram.

However, the mum-of-three left followers completely undecided after revealing her rather unusual way of eating chicken nuggets last month.

Following a trip to a crazy golf course with boyfriend Joe Swash and her sons, Stacey told fans the family had stopped off at their local McDonald's.

She said: "Does anyone else eat their nuggets skin first and save the chicken till the end? Please tell me there's others out there?"

Stacey often shares her daily hacks with followers (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Andrea McLean teases huge new project with husband Nick Feeney after KitKat feud

Stacey then went on to share a snap of her freshly peeled nuggets.

Fans were left shocked by her unusual habit, with one writing: "Very concerned about Stacey Solomon after just seeing how she eats her chicken nuggets!!"

Another seemingly agreed with Stacey's method, saying: "Stacey Solomon and I eat McDonald's chicken nuggets the same way, always knew we could be besties."

The busy star has also shared her secret tricks for getting all the best bargains at Primark in the past.

She lives with boyfriend Joe in Essex (Credit: Splash)

Another baby for Stacey and Joe?

Stacey already has two boys from a previous relationship - Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight - and one-year-old Rex with Joe.

But it appears she might be hoping to grow their brood in the near future after revealing on her Instagram Stories how a visit to a homeware shop had her pining for a fourth.

The Loose Women panelist told her followers about an adorable little shop she spotted.

She shared pictures from inside and revealed that she had fallen in love with a giant swan wall decoration, while a child's cot made her "broody".

Read more: Coleen Nolan bewildered by people who don't wear masks properly

She then joked that Joe had "dragged her away" before she could buy the swan - or "ask for another baby".

Later on that week, Mrs Hinch fuelled speculation Stacey was pregnant after leaving a rather curious cryptic message on her social media.

It came after the presenter revealed how happy she was to be working with Primark on a children's clothing range.

Mrs Hinch wrote: "So pleased it’s all finally here! I can’t wait to go baby clothes shopping. Congratulations beautiful xx."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.