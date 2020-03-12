Stacey Solomon lets slip secret trick for getting all the best bargains at Primark

Mum-of-three Stacey Solomon has revealed she how she bags the best bargains at high street retailer Primark.

Stacey often shares clips of her purchases – for her home, herself and her kids – on Instagram.

Recently she shared an ingenious hack for keeping her fridge fully stocked and tidy and now she's turned her attention to fashion.

Chatting to The Sun, Stacey let slip the secret tip that she uses to bag the best bargains in Primark.

She revealed that she hits the store an hour before it opens – and the top tip isn't just something celebrities can do.

Stacey – with son Rex – is a a pretty savvy shopper (Credit: Splash News)

Oh no, all of us can head into store before the tills open and start filling our baskets.

She said: "They open the stores an hour before they open their tills, so I always get in early when everything is laid out all nice and grab what I can."

Read more: George at Asda is selling a Holly Willoughby-style floral dress for just £16

However, having the store almost to yourself can have its downsides, Stacey revealed.

She added: "But I still end up buying random stuff I don’t need, like an avocado sponge or whatever."

They open the stores an hour before they open their tills, so I always get in early when everything is laid out all nice and grab what I can.

Stacey often raves about her best Primark buys on her Instagram Stories.

Although the Loose Women host works with Primark – and even had her own line with them – many of her clothes are pieces that she's been and bought in store herself.

The star also revealed that she loves a good old trip to the market too.

Last weekend, she asked her followers to vote on whether she should wear a pink or green jumpsuit that she bought from Dagenham Market to the Dancing On Ice final.

She opted for green, and it was clearly a lucky colour for her boyfriend Joe Swash after he scooped the ice dancing trophy.

Read more: The world's first chocolate Easter egg with a sex toy inside launches in the UK

Keen shopper Stacey – who is often styled by the team at Mother Shoppers – has also been known for her "Tap to Tidy" home transformations.

As her Instagram followers will know, she posts a before picture, asks her fans to Tap to Tidy, before showing off the results of her handiwork.

Kids will be kids, and Stacey is always on hand with a Tap to Tidy (Credit: Instagram)

Although we note she didn't do a Tap to Tidy of the confetti cannon she fired at Joe as he came home with his DOI trophy!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.