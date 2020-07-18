Stacey Solomon pregnancy rumours sparked by best friend Mrs Hinch

Fans of Stacey Solomon are in a frenzy of pregnancy speculation about the popular star.

One of her closest friends, cleaning icon Mrs Hinch, left a rather curious cryptic message on Stacey's social media.

Stacey, 30, posted on Instagram how happy she was to be working with Primark.

She announced that she has designed a children's clothing range for the budget chain store.

Mrs. Hinch, 30, real name Sophie Hinchliffe, left a cryptic yet suggestive comment.

She wrote of how she couldn't wait to shop for "baby clothes" with Stacey.

Mrs. Hinch wrote: "So pleased it’s all finally here! I can’t wait to go baby clothes shopping. Congratulations beautiful xx."

"Congratulations beautiful"

Her response sparked a bit of a fan frenzy, with many asking if this meant Mrs Hinch was expecting her second child.

Or if Stacey was expecting her second child with partner Joe Swash.

One user posted: "Ooo is somebody having a baby" and another speculated: "It was the winking face that made me think."

However, Mrs. Hinch reassured the users that she wasn't expecting.

She said she simply meant shopping for her own son Ronnie and Stacey's toddler Rex.

"Sorry to disappoint"

She replied: "Aww nope sorry guys we’re not pregs I meant baby shopping for Ronnie Rex. Sorry to disappoint xxx you all make me laugh so much xxx maybe one day though." [sic]

This speculation comes just a day after Stacey revealed she was feeling "broody".

During a shopping trip with Joe, Stacey described how she was forced out of a baby shop.

As she shared her delight at gifts for newborns, Joe was having none of it.

Stacey shared on her Instagram stories: "I really wanted this swan… Then I got broody….

"And then Joe dragged me out of there before I bought an overpriced swan or worse, asked for another baby."

Back in May of this year she confirmed that she definitely wants another child with Joe.

During an Instagram Q&A she was asked if she wants another child.

She replied: "100% the most asked question and this will have to be the last for now because he's awake.

"Yes we would love to but what will be will be.. love you all so much."

*ED! has reached out to Stacey Solomon's representatives for comment.

