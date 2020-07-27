Stacey Solomon shares adorable moment son Rex video calls dad Joe Swash as he’s on holiday

Stacey Solomon shared a sweet video of son Rex speaking to his dad Joe Swash on video call.

Joe is on holiday with his son Harry and Stacey is at home with Rex and her two older sons Zachary and Leighton.

On Monday, the Loose Women star shared a video of Rex babbling on the phone to Joe.

Stacey Solomon shared a sweet video of son Rex speaking to his dad Joe Swash on video call (Credit: Instagram)

Joe asks his little boy: "Have you been looking after your mother?

"Are you being good for mummy? I hope you're sleeping."

Rex just babbles in reply.

Joe is heard adding: "Yeah, I hope so. I'll be home soon."

Rex then smiles to the camera.

Rex spoke to Joe on the phone (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey wrote: "He's up and facetiming daddy telling him all about his day so far...

"I imagine he's saying 'It's half past 12 dad and she hasn't even got me dressed yet.'"

Last week, Stacey admitted she was emotional over Joe leaving for a getaway.

The star shared a photo to Instagram showing the couple with their son Rex and Stacey's boys Zachary and Leighton.

In the picture, Joe is seen carrying one-year-old Rex on his shoulders as Stacey cuddles into him and her sons.

What did Stacey Solomon say?

She wrote: "You have my heart. Rex's face is cracking me up.

"My dad met us in the park today and took this picture of us and I can't stop smiling at it...

"Joe's off on an adventure with his biggest pickle late tonight so we had all the cuddles today because we will miss them both soooooo much."

She continued: "It's always hard to be without them but we know how special it will be and how important it is for them...

"We love you to the moon and back boys have the best holiday EVER. And when you get back be prepared for the amount of Fejkas I may have collected...

Joe joked Stacey would be crying when he left (Credit: Instagram)

"Don't worry I'll make it up to you in animal snacks."

Meanwhile, on Stacey's Instagram Stories, Joe joked she would be crying within a few days when he's gone.

Stacey said: "He's leaving soon. Say 'good riddance to bad rubbish'."

He said: "You'll be crying in a couple of days, she'll be crying in a few days 'where's my Joe?'"

Stacey replied: "I won't," to which Joe said: "You will. Mark my words."

