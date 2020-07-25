Stacey Solomon quits social media for the weekend after Joe Swash heads off on holiday

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's taking a break from social media this weekend.

The Loose Women star shared a video to Instagram Stories as she told fans she's spending the weekend with her sons.

Stacey, 30, said: "I'm going to be off my Stories this weekend because there's this Pokemon festival.

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's taking a break from social media this weekend (Credit: Instagram Stories)

"So I'm going to be Pokemon hunting," as her son Zachary cheered.

He said: "Yes! I'm so excited."

Stacey Solomon is spending the weekend with her sons as Joe is on holiday (Credit: Keith Mayhew/Cover Images)

Earlier this week, Stacey was emotional as her boyfriend Joe Swash headed on holiday with his son Harry.

The star shared a photo to Instagram showing the couple with their son Rex and Stacey's boys Zachary and Leighton.

In the picture, Joe is seen carrying one-year-old Rex on his shoulders as Stacey cuddles into him and her sons.

What did Stacey Solomon say?

She wrote: "You have my heart. Rex's face is cracking me up.

"My dad met us in the park today and took this picture of us and I can't stop smiling at it...

"Joe's off on an adventure with his biggest pickle late tonight so we had all the cuddles today because we will miss them both soooooo much."

She continued: "It's always hard to be without them but we know how special it will be and how important it is for them...

"We love you to the moon and back boys have the best holiday EVER. And when you get back be prepared for the amount of Fejkas I may have collected...

"Don't worry I'll make it up to you in animal snacks."

Meanwhile, on Stacey's Instagram Stories, Joe joked she would be crying within a few days when he's gone.

Stacey said: "He's leaving soon. Say 'good riddance to bad rubbish'."

Joe joked Stacey would be crying when he goes away (Credit: Instagram Stories)

He said: "You'll be crying in a couple of days, she'll be crying in a few days 'where's my Joe?'"

Stacey replied: "I won't," to which Joe said: "You will. Mark my words."

