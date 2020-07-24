Stacey Solomon says emotional goodbye to Joe Swash as he goes on holiday without her

Stacey Solomon has said an emotional goodbye to Joe Swash as he headed on a break with his son.

The Loose Women star shared a photo to Instagram showing the couple with their son Rex and Stacey's boys Zachary and Leighton.

Stacey explained that Joe is going on an "adventure" with his son Harry.

In the picture, Joe is seen carrying one-year-old Rex on his shoulders as Stacey cuddled into him and her sons.

She wrote: "You have my heart. Rex’s face is cracking me up.

"My dad met us in the park today and took this picture of us and I can’t stop smiling at it...

"Joe‘s off on an adventure with his biggest pickle late tonight so we had all the cuddles today because we will miss them both soooooo much."

She continued: "It’s always hard to be without them but we know how special it will be and how important it is for them...

Stacey Solomon said Joe is heading on holiday with his son (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

"We love you to the moon and back boys have the best holiday EVER. And when you get back be prepared for the amount of Fejkas I may have collected...

"Don’t worry I’ll make it up to you in animal snacks."

What did fans say?

Fans gushed over the family picture, with one saying: "Ahh such a lovely family photo."

Another wrote: "Beautiful picture of you all."

A third added: "Such a happy family. I think you are all amazing!"

Joe joked Stacey would be crying without him (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Meanwhile, on Stacey's Instagram Stories, Joe joked she would be crying within a few days when he's gone.

Stacey said: "He's leaving soon. Say 'good riddance to bad rubbish.'"

He said: "You'll be crying in a couple of days, she'll be crying in a few days 'where's my Joe?'"

Stacey replied: "I won't," to which Joe said: "You will. Mark my words."

On Friday morning, Stacey shared a video of herself enjoying a cuppa in the garden.

Stacey is staying at home with her son Rex (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

She said: "Good morning, Joe left a few hours ago and I haven't been able to go back to sleep so I'm out in the garden, having a cup of tea.

"Hope you're all okay this morning."

