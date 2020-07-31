Katie Price thanks boyfriend for looking after her as she reveals her broken feet after injury on holiday

Katie Price has thanked her new boyfriend as she showed off her broken feet following an injury on holiday.

The former glamour model was taken to hospital in Turkey after reportedly jumping off a wall at a theme park and fracturing both heels.

Katie shared a photo of her bandaged feet to Instagram and told fans she won't be able to walk for three to six months.

What did Katie Price say about her broken feet?

The mother-of-five said: "Yes it’s true I have broken my ankles and my feet.

"I have to have both feet operated on and pins put in been told I won’t be able to walk for 3 to 6 months."

She added: "@carljwoods is being amazing looking after me."

Fans sent their well-wishes to Katie in the comments section.

Katie Price has thanked her new boyfriend for looking after her (Credit: YouTube)

One person said: "Ouch how have you done that... Speedy recovery."

Another wrote: "Oh my goodness you poor love wishing you speedy recovery."

A third added: "Hope you a speedy recovery... how dreadful."

Meanwhile, Katie's daughter Princess - who is on holiday in Turkey with her - wrote: "Love you mum."

Katie's ex Kieran Hayler also commented a facepalm emoji.

Katie Price said she won't be able to walk for three to six months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to The Sun, Katie fractured both heels when she jumped off a wall at theme park Land of Legends.

The injury comes days after Katie gushed over her new man Carl Woods and her kids Junior and Princess.

Katie shared a snap to Instagram on Wednesday (July 29) as she posed in a bikini alongside Carl, Junior and Princess.

She captioned the picture: "#myworldthroughlens," followed by heart emojis.

In the picture, Carl wrapped his arm around Katie as she cuddled up to Junior and Princess.

Meanwhile, Katie was reportedly left heartbroken when her son Harvey, 18, couldn't fly to Turkey with them.

Katie reportedly broke her feet after jumping off a wall at a theme park (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harvey recently spent time in hospital with breathing problems and doctors reportedly declared him unfit to travel.

However, Katie recently said she's planning on taking Harvey- who has Prader-Willi syndrome, is autistic and partially blind - away when he can.

What did Katie Price say?

Katie told Princess in YouTube video: "So listen, you know Harvey isn't coming now?

"This is the predicament I'm in.

Katie was unable to take Harvey to Turkey because he's been unwell (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"You've just lost Rolo [Princess' puppy], and was always going on holiday on Sunday, and Harvey was originally going as well.

"But because he's just come out of hospital this week I am not comfortable taking him.

"When you go back to [dad Peter Andre's] then I'm going to have Jett and Bunny and I'm going to take them on holiday with Harvey."

