Katie Price sets up 'joint Instagram account' with boyfriend Carl Woods

Katie Price and boyfriend Carl Woods have launched a 'joint' Instagram account.

The ex glamour model and Love Island contestant have been seeing each other for four weeks.

According to Katie, the new account has been set up to document their "adventures".

It initially had the handle @kp_cw_adventures.

Katie Price has a new social media account (Credit: Katie Price YouTube)

However, the handle is now @adventuresofkatieandcarl.

It also picked up over 12,000 new followers in just under hour.

We will be documenting all our adventures.

Furthermore the account has gone on to rack up thousands more since.

Posting a shot of the couple cuddling on her own individual account, Katie encouraged her own 2.3 million followers to add her new page.

Will you be adding them? (Credit: Instagram @adventuresofkatieandcarl)

She captioned it: "Head over to mine and @carljwoods new Instagram page where will be documenting all our adventures and experiences @adventuresofkatieandcarl."

They have gone on several dates since the start of the month.

Katie Price and Carl Woods on holiday

They recently flew off on a holiday to Turkey with two of her kids, Princess and Junior.

Earlier this week Katie showed off her bikini body as she posed for a snap with Carl and her children.

She captioned the picture: "#myworldthroughlens," followed by heart emojis.

And earlier today (Friday, July 31), Katie hailed Carl as she addressed her holiday injury which has left her in a wheelchair.

It is believed she was taken to a local hospital after reportedly jumping off a wall at a theme park and fracturing both heels.

Katie shared a photo showing her bandaged feet on Instagram. She told fans she won't be able to walk for three to six months.

The mum-of-five said: "Yes it’s true I have broken my ankles and my feet."

Katie Price suffers horrific holiday injury

She also detailed how both of her feet must be operated on.

"Pins put in been told I won’t be able to walk for 3 to 6 months," she added.

"@carljwoods is being amazing looking after me."

Katie Price has broken both her feet (Credit: Instagram Stories)

A source close to Katie is reported to have told the Mirror’s website that Katie will still make the most of her break.

A rep is quoted as saying: "Katie this morning is comfortable and sunbathing."

They added Katie's "determined to enjoy her holiday with the children and Carl".

Additionally, it seems she may also be in the market for a mobility scooter on her return home.

Katie asked fans: "Hi does anybody know where I could get a mobility scooter and a wheelchair for when I get back?"

