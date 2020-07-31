Katie Price worries she's wet herself during daughter Princess' latest YouTube video

Katie Price worried she'd accidentally urinated on herself during her daughter Princess Andre's latest YouTube efforts.

The mum-of-five, 42, waved her legs in the air at the end of the video - and suddenly panicked.

Pulling a face full of angst, she looked down onto her crotch to check if she had suffered a leak.

Luckily it was a false alarm and she laughed it off in front of daughters Princess and Bunny Hayler.

She said: "Bye! It's nearly Holiday time!

Katie Price treated daughter Princess Andre to a brand new suitcase full of new clothes (Credit: YouTube PrincessAndre channel)

"I didn't wet myself that time!"

As Bunny, five, giggled away, Princess, 13, seemed genuinely embarrassed.

Princess wasn't impressed with her mum Katie Price

Princess said: "That was really, really unnecessary."

In the video, already viewed over 92,000 times, Katie unveiled her shopping haul for Princess.

The star, gifted her eldest daughter a suitcase full of designer clothes and shoes.

Katie is currently on holiday in Turkey with Princess, son Junior, 15, and new boyfriend Carl Woods, 31.

The new couple are rumoured to be getting his and hers matching sets of veneers during their sunny getaway.

Elsewhere in the YouTube video, Katie said she would be taking Harvey, 18, Jett, six, and Bunny, five, next on holiday.

She said: "When you [Princess] come back from holiday, I then have Jett and Bunny.

"And I will take them on holiday with Harvey.

"Just because Harvey is coming out of hospital this week and I don't want to risk it."

Katie Price promises Harvey a holiday

Katie didn't wet herself as daughter Bunny looked on (Credit: YouTube PrincessAndre channel)

Her eldest child Harvey has just recently come out of hospital.

The teen, who suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome, was in ICU for almost a week.

A source told The Sun that Katie was advised not to take Harvey abroad just days after getting out of hospital.

The source claimed: "Doctors told Katie it would be better for Harvey's health if he stayed at home. She's heartbroken but of course she'll take doctors advice.

"Harvey will stay at home with his carer and Katie will still go."

