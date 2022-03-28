Real reason for Katie Price and Carl Woods’ split ‘revealed’: ‘It’s the end of the road’

Katie Price and Carl Woods are said to have split over the weekend – and now the real reason for the split has apparently been revealed.

The couple had been together for almost two years and were planning on tying the knot later this year.

They were also trying for a baby, with Katie previously admitting they were going down the IVF route due to her age.

However, news broke this weekend that the pair were no longer together.

So what happened? Read on and we’ll fill you in.

The real reason for Katie Price and Carl Woods’ split has apparently been revealed (Credit: Splash News)

What happened with Katie Price and Carl Woods?

According to The Sun, Carl was the one to end the couple’s engagement amid claims he didn’t trust Katie.

Carl is alleged to believe that Katie has cheated on him and “lashed out” at her over text.

The source said: “Carl believes Katie went behind his back with another man.

“He lashed out in a series of texts and accused her of lying to him and using her pals to hide the phone number of the man he thinks she’s been seeing.”

The source claimed that Carl called Katie “a cheat and a player” in the series of explosive messages.

“He branded her ‘a cheat and a player’ and told her he has had enough. He feels he can no longer trust her and it’s the end of the road,” the source added.

Katie hasn’t yet commented on the supposed split (Credit: Splash News)

What has Katie Price said about the split?

Nothing as yet, although she has shared posts with daughter Princess and paying tribute to mum Amy for Mother’s Day.

Images of Carl, including one of their recent trip to Thailand, remain on Katie’s Instagram grid.

Carl, however, appears to have deleted pictures of Katie from his social media.

The pair were last seen together arriving at court last week (Credit: Splash News)

What has Carl said about the split?

Nothing directly…

He has been posting what followers have called “cryptic” messages on Instagram, though.

Last week, he shared a picture with his dog Sid and said: “This is what loyalty looks like.”

The couple were last seen together last week.

After landing home from holiday, they headed to court, where Carl pleaded not guilty to charges of abusive behaviour.

ED! has contacted reps for Katie for a comment on this story.

