Holly Willoughby says that she 'chooses love' as she prepares for Dancing On Ice

With Valentine's Day still fresh in the minds of many people, Holly Willoughby shared a loved-up image with fans as she prepared for the tonight's episode of Dancing On Ice (Sunday February 16 2020).

The star - who also co-hosts This Morning - flashed some new nails and said that she chooses 'love' in a gesture that seems more timely than ever.

Read more: Holly Willoughby divides fans with choice of shoes in Valentine's outfit photo

Holly shared a snap of her newly painted nails, which featured little red hearts on top of pink nails.

She captioned the image simply, "I choose LOVE..."

It didn't take long for many of her 6.3million fans to take to the site to leave messages of support and admiration for the stunning nails and the sentiment behind them.

"Love always," one said.

Another fan wrote: "Oh cute!!"

Gorgeous as always! Beautiful lady xx

"Gorgeous as always! Beautiful lady xx," a third commented.

"Oh they look so nice! Love those!," another said.

Finally, one fan agreed with the sentiment and said: "Love is the way forward."

H and Matt were voted off last week (Credit: ITV)

Tonight's episode of Dancing On Ice will see the final six compete to stay in the competition.

Last week, Ian H Watkins and his pro-partner, Matt Evers, were eliminated and after they received the news H hailed the programme for championing diversity and urged Strictly Come Dancing to also introduce same-sex couples.

Earlier in the series, Ian and Matt became the first same-sex couple in a TV dance series to perform in-competition.

It was also reported that other celeb dancers in the competition have 'given up' because of Perri Kiely's high marks and popularity.

Read more: Holly Willoughby hits back at parenting critics as she reveals how she balances work and motherhood

It's been an emotional weekend for many celebs, as they came to terms with the tragic and untimely death of their friend and colleague Caroline Flack.

Many left touching tributes to Caroline, including Olly Murs, who said that he would 'hurt forever'.

Holly's Dancing On Ice and This Morning co-presenter, Phillip Schofield, said: "You poor poor darling girl, my heart is breaking, #BeKind."

Holly herself reacted to the news, and said she was 'utterly heartbroken'.

In another Instagram post, Holly captioned a snap of her and Caroline together with the words: "Utterly heartbreaking... life is so precious and yet so fragile... huge love to Caroline's family."

Dancing On Ice continues tonight on ITV at 6pm

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.