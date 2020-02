Caroline Flack's death: Holly Willoughby reacts to 'utterly heartbreaking' news

Holly Willoughby has paid tribute to fellow ITV star Caroline Flack, following the Love Island presenter's tragic death.

The This Morning host shared a picture of them together alongside a sweet message.

Holly is heartbroken over Caroline's passing (Credit: ITV)

She wrote: "Utterly heartbreaking... life is so precious and yet so fragile... huge love to Caroline’s family..."

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly earlier wrote on Twitter: "We are both devastated to hear the news about Caroline Flack.

Ant and Dec worked with Caroline on I'm A Celebrity... (Credit: ITV)

"It is beyond sad. Beyond words. So tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. Rest In Peace Caroline."

We are both devastated to hear the news about Caroline Flack. It is beyond sad. Beyond words. So tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. Rest In Peace Caroline XX — antanddec (@antanddec) February 15, 2020

Many celebrities have rushed to social media to offer their tributes to TV presenter Caroline, who took her own life aged 40.

Mollie King wrote: "Such incredibly sad news. I can't believe it. Sending all my love to Caroline's family and loved ones."

Mollie has told of her sadness (Credit: ITV)

Such incredibly sad news. I can’t believe it. Sending all my love to Caroline’s family and loved ones xxx — MOLLIE KING (@MollieKing) February 15, 2020

Kerry Katona posted: "Please tell me this isn't true!!!!"

Kerry was left shocked by the news (Credit: Wenn)

Please tell me this isn’t true!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/J7V1DNR7Sm — Kerry Katona (@KerryKatona7) February 15, 2020

Eamonn Holmes said: "Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace. Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?"

Eamonn thinks Love Island should see repercussions (Credit: ITV)

Caroline Flack .... Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace . #Rip Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely ? — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) February 15, 2020

Piers Morgan paid tribute to her bright personality, writing: "Caroline was a fun, bright & sparky person whose whole world collapsed recently, both professionally & personally.

Piers told that Caroline was "fun, bright and sparkly" (Credit: Fox)

"She told me it had been the worst time of her life, and was clearly struggling to cope with losing everything she held dear.

"This is such sad, awful news."

Caroline was a fun, bright & sparky person whose whole world collapsed recently, both professionally & personally. She told me it had been the worst time of her life, and was clearly struggling to cope with losing everything she held dear. This is such sad, awful news. pic.twitter.com/UAzKOlmZFA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2020

His Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid said she was heartbroken for her ITV colleague.

Susanna Reid offered her condolences (Credit: Splash)

My heart is absolutely broken for Caroline Flack and everybody who loves her. — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) February 15, 2020

Love Island winner Dani Dyer said she was lucky to have known Caroline.

"I am devastated with this news. Caroline you were a beautiful person and I'm so lucky to have known you. Love you. RIP you beautiful angel."

Dani won Love Island when Caroline was host (Credit: Splash)

I am devistated with this news. Caroline you was a beautiful person and I’m so lucky to have known you. Love you. RIP you beautiful angel ❤️ — Dani Dyer (@Dani_MasDyer) February 15, 2020

Michelle Keegan urged people to be kind, as Caroline had previously done, writing: "Everyone is fighting their own battles. Be kind, life's too short. ❤️ So sorry Caroline."

Michelle Keegan begged for kindness (Credit: Splash)

Absolutely devastating...Social media and articles online have given people the platform to abuse & hate other human beings that they don’t know...never seeing the damage their words cause. Everyone is fighting their own battles. Be kind, life’s too short. ❤️ So sorry Caroline x pic.twitter.com/K46Nh0S8OF — michelle keegan (@michkeegan) February 15, 2020

Jonathan Ross revealed he had recently reached out to her.

Jonathan had reached out to Caroline (Credit: Splash)

He tweeted: "I am very sad to hear that Caroline Flack is dead. I had been in touch with her recently and had hoped she was doing better.

"She was talented and smart and likeable and she will he missed. It’s awful."

I am very sad to hear that Caroline Flack is dead. I had been in touch with her recently and had hoped she was doing better. She was talented and smart and likeable and she will he missed. It’s awful. — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) February 15, 2020

Dermot O'Leary wrote: "Just the worst news. Poor soul. Sending love to hers, and yours. Hold them tight tonight people. Candles lit."

Dermot and Caroline both appeared on The X Factor (Credit: Wenn)

Just the worst news. Poor soul. Sending love to hers, and yours. Hold them tight tonight people. X Candles lit. https://t.co/wZLnphS3Se — Dermot O'Leary (@radioleary) February 15, 2020

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org and someone will get back to you.

