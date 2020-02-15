The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 15th February 2020
Caroline Flack death: tributes pouring in from celebrity friends and colleagues

Love Island star's tragic death was announced this evening

By Karen Hyland
Updated:

Celebrities have rushed to social media to offer their tributes to TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died today aged 40.

Mollie King wrote: "Such incredibly sad news. I can’t believe it. Sending all my love to Caroline’s family and loved ones."

(Credit: ITV)

Kerry Katona posted: "Please tell me this isn’t true!!!!"

(Credit: Wenn)

Eamonn Holmes said: "Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace. Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?"

(Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan paid tribute to her bright personality, writing: "Caroline was a fun, bright & sparky person whose whole world collapsed recently, both professionally & personally.

(Credit: Fox)

"She told me it had been the worst time of her life, and was clearly struggling to cope with losing everything she held dear.

"This is such sad, awful news.

His Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid said she was heartbroken for her ITV colleague.

(Credit: Splash)

Love Island winner Dani Dyer said she was lucky to have known Caroline.

"I am devastated with this news. Caroline you were a beautiful person and I’m so lucky to have known you. Love you. RIP you beautiful angel."

(Credit: Splash)

Michelle Keegan urged people to be kind, writing: "Everyone is fighting their own battles. Be kind, life’s too short. ❤️ So sorry Caroline."

Credit: (Splash)

Jonathan Ross revealed he had recently reached out to her.

(Credit: Splash)

He tweeted: "I am very sad to hear that Caroline Flack is dead. I had been in touch with her recently and had hoped she was doing better.

"She was talented and smart and likeable and she will he missed. It’s awful."

Dermot O'Leary wrote: "Just the worst news. Poor soul. Sending love to hers, and yours. Hold them tight tonight people. Candles lit."

(Credit: Wenn)

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org and someone will get back to you.

