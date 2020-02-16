The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 16th February 2020
Caroline Flack death: Olly Murs says this will 'hurt forever' as he pays tribute

The pair worked on The X Factor together

By Carena Crawford

Singer Olly Murs, who presented The Xtra Factor and The X Factor alongside Caroline Flack has paid tribute to his former co-host.

News of Caroline's death broke yesterday evening, with a spokesperson for her family releasing a statement shortly afterwards.

Caroline Flack has passed away aged 40 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

This will hurt forever, love you cazza, Your Ols.

Tributes have poured in for the late star and now Olly Murs has posted a message to his former partner in crime on Twitter and Instagram.

Olly and Caroline first hosted spin off show The Xtra Factor together from 2011 to 2012.

They went on to be hosts of the main show in 2015.

Olly and Caroline were best friends (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As a result of the flirty banter they were so well known for, fans often thought Caroline and Olly would be a good match and wanted them to get together, but the pair always insisted they were just the very best of friends.

Others stars have also paid tribute, including Holly Willoughby who said the news was "utterly heartbreaking".

And Ant and Dec, who worked with Caroline when she hosted I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Extra Camp between 2009 and 2010, said they were "beyond sad".

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org and someone will get back to you.

