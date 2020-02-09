Dancing On Ice stars 'have given up hope of beating Perri Kiely and winning the show'

The stars of Dancing On Ice have already predicted who they think will be the winner of the 2020 series - and they appear to have placed their bets on Perri Kiely.

According to a report in the Daily Star Sunday, Perri's DOI competitors have all but given up on their chances of winning the popular ITV series thanks to Perri's popularity.

The Diversity member's dance background is also said to have helped him, as he's continually impressed the Dancing On Ice judges as well.

His fellow contestant Ben Hanlin is reported to have told the paper: "We all said on the first day that Perri is going to win it. It’s kind of like, ‘That’s going to happen… that’s fine’. So I definitely don’t think I’ve got any chance of winning."

Perri may be just 24 but he's had quite a showbiz career already, having rose to fame as part of dance troupe Diversity on Britain's Got Talent in 2007, and going on to win the series.

He also became a solid fan favourite on Celebs Go Dating on E4 in 2017, where he showed himself to be an unlucky in love but utterly likeable contestant.

Perri is partnered with professional ice skater Vanessa Bauer on DOI and last week saw the pair earn the highest score of the series yet.

As part of the Fairytale Week they stormed the leaderboard and earned an impressive 35 out of 40 score.

Perri Kiely with his Diversity troupe mates (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

They performed a highly emotional performance to Stone Cold by Demi Lovato and Perri was transformed into a gargoyle via an elaborate grey costume.

However, he did appear to stumble slightly during the performance and some viewers argued that they believed he had been unfairly overmarked.

One viewer took to Twitter and claimed: "Just seen that Perri fell tonight, scored 35/40 the judges didn’t mention the fall. He won this year's #DancingOnIce the moment he signed his contract. No wonder viewers are dropping massively.

A second disgruntled viewer tweeted: "So Perrie [SIC] gets high scores for falling over and and Lisa gets low scores for her fall!!! That’s not fair! What a fix!"

Despite these criticisms many other viewers appeared delighted with his emotive performance.

One viewer shared: "Incredible performance on DoI this week! Another great show. You’re so humble and I think you’re such a great inspiration and a solid role model to people, Perri xx."

Another defended him with: Do people not realise Perri’s ‘fall’ wasn't a fall? Its literally part of the routine I don't know why people are mad like the judges missed something."

And a third wrote: "Perri is absolutely in a league of his own. Incredible."

- Dancing On Ice airs tonight (Sunday February 9 2020) at 6pm on ITV

Do you think Perri Kiely will win this year's Dancing On Ice? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.