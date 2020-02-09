The Masked Singer reveals Fox is Denise Van Outen and CeeLo Green is Monster

Denise Van Outen "enjoyed every minute" of The Masked Singer.

The 45-year-old actress was unmasked as the Fox on the ITV mystery singing competition last night, and following the episode, Denise took to social media to thank her fans for their support.

Alongside a series of pictures of herself getting into the elaborate costume, she wrote: "At last, I can finally tell the truth. My mask has slipped.

"After many weeks sneaking around being an undercover singing fox, dealing with endless questions from friends and family, telling constant lies and tales (bushy ones!), I started to dislike the fox I had become.

"But once you’re out, you’re ‘out out’ - no going back in the Den! This is where the fun begins.

"Thank you for your constant support and love, I’ve enjoyed every minute of being on #themaskedsinger. Best of luck to next weeks finalists and congratulations to the whole team and crew on a fantastic series. Queen Bee for the win #bekindtofoxes #themaskedsinger (sic)".

During the episode, Denise said she would "miss: being the Fox, but admitted the experience had been "bizarre".

She said: "Well it's been fun, because I'm mischievous, so it's been good slinking around and misbehaving ... I'm gonna miss the Fox!

"It's bizarre, and it does feel really weird, but it all starts to become part of you and you start to feel comfortable. I do very musical theatre songs so I never get to do this song, so to get the chance to do this song and have no inhibitions…"

Also unmasked on Saturday was award-winning musician CeeLo Green, who had been wearing the Monster costume.

CeeLo loved his time on the show, and confessed to having been a fan of the format ever since it first aired in the US.

He explained: "I get the chance to sing all those great classic songs that I love so much growing up. I appreciate all the kind words, thank you so much!"

The unmasking of Denise and CeeLo means that Queen Bee, Octopus and Hedgehog will now compete in next weekend's final of 'The Masked Singer'.

- The Masked Singer continues next Saturday on ITV art 7pm

