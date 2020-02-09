Dancing On Ice: Ian H Watkins and Matt Evers eliminated

Ian 'H' Watkins has been eliminated from Dancing on Ice after this week's skate off.

The 43-year-old singer - who is best known as a member of the pop group Steps - has become the latest celebrity to be voted off the ITV show.

After the decision was announced, H - who was partnered with skating professional Matt Evers - hailed the programme for championing diversity and urged Strictly Come Dancing to also introduce same-sex couples.

H and Matt were dropped after their second skate-off (Credit: ITV)

He said: "'Strictly', it's your turn now..."

H was the first celebrity in the history of Dancing on Ice to compete within a same-sex couple.

H had a challenge for Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

But the singer was voted off the show after finding himself in the bottom two alongside magician Ben Hanlin, who all the judges ultimately opted to save.

You have always been an absolute legend, but never more than this week, my friend.

Meanwhile, Dancing on Ice presenter Phillip Schofield received heartfelt support from the show's judges and the audience during the programme, after he recently came out as gay.

Phil was back to business (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Banjo insisted he has "nothing but love and respect" for the veteran star, who was making his first TV appearance since he discussed his sexuality on This Morning on Friday (07.02.20).

After Phillip and his co-host Holly Willoughby introduced the judging panel, Ashley said: "Can I say just say Phil, big week and you have always been an absolute legend, but never more than this week, my friend.

"And I think I speak on behalf of all of us when I say we have got nothing but love and respect for you."

