Monday 10th February 2020
Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice: Viewers think Holly Willoughby chose her dress to distract from Phillip Schofield drama

She looks sensational!

By Karen Hyland
As sure as eggs is eggs, you can guarantee that Holly's outfit on Dancing On Ice.

Every week some complain that her dress is too revealing for a family show; others will moan about the people complaining it's inappropriate for a family show; others will joke about ogling her 'willoboobies'.

This week viewers have found something else to talk about; there are numerous comments on Twitter that the gorgeous mum-of-three chose her dress - which admittedly does show off her boobs to perfection - to take the heat of Phillip.

Was Holly's dress a calculated move? (Credit: ITV)

For anyone who's been living under a rock the past few days, Phil dropped the bombshell on social media on Friday that he is gay.

This was followed by a surprise and very emotional sit-down interview on This Morning with best friend Holly.

Is it just a coincidence that on the same week that Phil comes out, so does Holly's Willoboobies?!

The 57-year-old spoke emotionally about how he'd been grappling with the secret and had decided to speak out now for the good of his mental health, which was beginning to suffer.

He's not been out of the headlines since and must have been aware that all eyes would be on him on tonight's show to see what more he'd have to say.

In fact, Phillip chose not to reference it and when Ashley Banjo brought it up, the presenter looked embarrassed and said: "It's not about me."

Ashley broke off from talk about the skating to say: "Can I say just say Phil, big week and you have always been an absolute legend, but never more than this week, my friend.

"And I think I speak on behalf of all of us when I say we have got nothing but love and respect for you."

Holly's dramatic black number IS doing an impressive job at distracting plenty of viewers away from the co-host and, indeed, the skating!

