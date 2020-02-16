Caroline Flack death: Phillip Schofield pays tribute to 'poor darling girl'

Phillip Schofield has reached out and paid tribute to fellow ITV star Caroline Flack following the Love Island presenter's tragic death.

The This Morning host shared a post that Caroline had made saying: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."

He then added his own comment: "You poor poor darling girl, my heart is breaking, #BeKind.

Read more: Olly Murs posts tribute to Caroline Flack

The hashtag #BeKind has been trending on both Twitter and Instagram since news broke of Caroline's death last night.

Phil's This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby also shared her condolences.

She posted a picture of her and Caroline together alongside a sweet message.

She wrote: "Utterly heartbreaking... life is so precious and yet so fragile... huge love to Caroline's family..."

News of Caroline's death broke yesterday evening, with a spokesperson for her family releasing a statement shortly afterwards.

It read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Tributes have poured in from fans, celebrities and friends of the star.

Caroline's boyfriend, Lewis Burton, has also broken his silence on the devastating loss.

Caroline and Lewis in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lewis and Caroline had been banned from seeing each other following her arrest for assault.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have also spoken out, they wrote on Twitter: "We are both devastated to hear the news about Caroline Flack.

Ant and Dec worked with Caroline on I'm A Celebrity... (Credit: ITV)

"It is beyond sad. Beyond words. So tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. Rest In Peace Caroline."

We are both devastated to hear the news about Caroline Flack. It is beyond sad. Beyond words. So tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. Rest In Peace Caroline XX — antanddec (@antanddec) February 15, 2020

Kerry Katona, Piers Morgan, Mollie King and Dani Dyer are among those who have also paid tribute.

Singer Olly Murs, who presented The Xtra Factor and The X Factor alongside Caroline has posted a message to his former partner in crime on Twitter and Instagram.

We never stopped laughing, flirting (who can forget that), eating cheeseburger chasers, singing (which I always loved hearing), the arguments (which I never won), the disagreements on what jokes to say or what outfits you should wear, these are the moments I’ve always cherished.. — Olly Murs (@ollymurs) February 16, 2020

...but right now as I write this it’s hit me I won’t have them moments again. I haven’t stopped crying since the news, after we stopped working together in 2015 we didn’t see each other as much as we should have but we always spoke on the phone or messaged plus whenever.... — Olly Murs (@ollymurs) February 16, 2020

... I did see ya out and about, like a sister we’d just kiss and make up and was back being us every single time. I remember messaging you at your toughest time to let you know that I never read or listened to any of the crap people were saying about you... — Olly Murs (@ollymurs) February 16, 2020

... I was just worried about my friend. I always knew how fragile you were but I never ever thought this would be the last contact we would have. We always said we was friends for life and trust me you will be with me forever.... — Olly Murs (@ollymurs) February 16, 2020

...My kids will know you, my grandkids will and then I’ll see you again, give you a huge hug, a huge kiss, get mic’d up and have you by my side again. This will hurt forever, love you cazza, Your Ols 💔🙏🏻😖 — Olly Murs (@ollymurs) February 16, 2020

Olly and Caroline first hosted spin off show The Xtra Factor together from 2011 to 2012.

They went on to be hosts of the main show in 2015.

Olly and Caroline were best friends (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Caroline Flack's management slam Crown Prosecution Service

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org and someone will get back to you.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts on this heartbreaking story.