Holly Willoughby divides fans with choice of shoes in Valentine's outfit photo

TV's Holly Willoughby has left her fans divided by her choice of footwear with her latest outfit.
To mark Valentine's Day, the This Morning presenter wore a pair of stone Flatform Lace Up Brogue Shoes from Marks and Spencer.
Holly, 38, paired the shoes with a pink animal print dress featuring a ruffled skirt.
She captioned the post: "A spot of animal print and a skirt with a swish.. the perfect fit for Valentine’s! Thank you @marksandspencer."
Many fans loved the look but some weren't keen on Holly's shoes.
Love the dress holly but the shoes can't say I'm keen sorry.
One person said: "What the hell is on her feet?"
Another wrote: "Love the dress holly but the shoes can't say I'm keen sorry."
One commented: "I don’t like the shoes," while a fourth said the shoes "ruin" the outfit.
Others loved the unique shoes with one person commenting: "I love your shoes where are they from please."
Another wrote: "Love the shoes!!" while a third added: "That's a nice outfit love the shoes Holly."
If you are also a fan of the shoes, you can buy them on the M&S website here for £69.
It comes after Holly wowed fans with her dress she wore to an event celebrating The Prince's Trust.
The star wore a floor-length dress which featured a black one shoulder top half and a light pink fishtail skirt.
Holly told fans: "Off to a wonderful night celebrating all the wonderful work the @princestrust has done and continues to do...
Off to a wonderful night celebrating all the wonderful work the @princestrust has done and continues to do... Championing young people, investing in futures... Always so proud to be a patron... Dress by @alexperryofficial jewellery by @williamandson bag by @wilburandgussie #theprincestrust 💗✨🖤✨👑✨💗✨🖤✨👑
"Championing young people, investing in futures... Always so proud to be a patron... Dress by @alexperryofficial jewellery by @williamandson bag by @wilburandgussie."
Fans certainly approved of the glam look with one person commenting: "You look amazing!"
Another wrote: "Oh my days, stunning."
A third added: "You look amazing in everything."
