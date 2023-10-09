Indefinite leave from This Morning; building bridges with Phil; living under police guard: Everything that’s happened with Holly Willoughby following ‘kidnap plot’

Holly Willoughby is reportedly on indefinite leave from This Morning following the alleged kidnap plot news.

The star has had a rough few months following Phillip Schofield’s exit from ITV in May. Last week, reports claimed that Holly was on police guard following allegations of a kidnap plot.

A 36-year-old man, Gavin Plumb, appeared in court on Friday, charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Here’s everything that has happened since the news broke.

Holly Willoughby ‘kidnap plot’

On Friday, reports claimed that Holly was on police guard following the allegations. Police confirmed a 36-year-old had been arrested and would appear in court later that day.

Holly missed Thursday’s edition of This Morning as Alison Hammond stepped in to host with Josie Gibson. Details then emerged about the suspect and the alleged plot.

Phil was absolutely horrified to hear she had been allegedly targeted in such a sickening way.

Plumb, a security officer at a shopping precinct, was in possession of “weapons” and had conspired with another man based in the US to carry out the “detailed plan”, the court heard.

Reports claimed that Plumb was “assembling a kidnap and restraint kit, capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of the kidnap” of Willoughby.

Phillip Schofield reaches out?

Over the weekend, reports claimed that Holly’s former friend and co-star Phillip had reached out amid the ordeal. According to the Mirror, Holly was “really happy” to hear from Phillip.

A source reportedly said: “Holly and Phil’s friendship was so close before the events of this year. Phil’s decision to reach out, and the welcome it has been received with by Holly, shows that there is still a bond there.

“The hope is they can regain some of the ground lost, and support each other again.”

The insider then alleged: “Phil was absolutely horrified to hear she had been allegedly targeted in such a sickening way and decided to reach out to her, in spite of their lack of contact. He wanted her to know he was thinking of her and her family. They’ve so much history, and this is something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.”

A rep for Phil declined to comment when approached by ED!.

‘Indefinite leave’ from This Morning

Holly didn’t make a return to This Morning on Monday (October 9), as was predicted. Reports claim that she’s on indefinite leave from the daytime show following the news.

The Mail on Sunday claims that Holly won’t be back on screens for three weeks. If true, this means Holly might not be back until Monday, October 30, at the earliest.

A source claimed: “It’s difficult to think about any kind of work right now, let alone when your job is to present a live television show. She needs to be around her nearest and dearest and take the right advice from the right people, too.”

In addition, ITV Daytime managing director Emma Gormley reportedly said ITV is in “constant contact” with Holly. In an email to staff, seen by The Sun, Ms Gormley said: “I wanted to reassure you that throughout this distressing time, we have been in constant contact with Holly and the authorities and we are providing all the support we can.

“Inevitably there is already speculation about when Holly will return. However, our priority right now is the safety and wellbeing of Holly and her family.”

Holly ‘pulled out of’ Pride of Britain Awards amid alleged kidnap plot

Meanwhile, Holly reportedly didn’t attend the Pride of Britain Awards on Sunday evening. Holly is a familiar face at the awards. However, sources claimed she was focusing on being with her loved ones.

An insider reportedly told the Mail on Sunday: “As the days go by, something like this doesn’t get any easier for Holly but it is difficult to think about any kind of work right now, let alone when your job is to present a live television show.

“She needs to be around her nearest and dearest and take the right advice from the right people, too.”

