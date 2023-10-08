Phillip Schofield ‘offers support to Holly Willoughby’ amid ‘kidnap plot’ ordeal: ‘There is still a bond there’

Phillip Schofield has reportedly offered his ­support to Holly Willoughby amid claims she was the target of a ‘kidnap plot’.

Former This Morning presenter Phillip, 61, is said to have reached out to his ex colleague over her “sickening” ordeal.

Mum-of-three Holly is said to have been under police guard at her London home after being informed about the alleged plot against her last week.

She was replaced on Thursday’s (October 5) episode of This Morning – and according to reports, may not return to TV screens until later this month.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: ‘They’ve so much history’ (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Holly Willoughby news

A 36-year-old man was arrested by police and charged with soliciting to commit murder last week.

Gavin Plumb appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 6) and was remanded in custody.

District Judge Caroline Dickson told him: “This is a really serious allegation.”

Now, according to the Mirror, Holly was “really happy” to hear from Phillip despite an alleged fallout between the TV personalities.

Their friendship is said to have been strained following revelations about his affair with a younger employee. Phillip quit This Morning and ITV in May after over 20 years of fronting the daytime series.

Phillip ‘wanted Holly to know he was thinking of her and her family’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘Phil was absolutely horrified’

A source is said to have told the Mirror: “Holly and Phil’s friendship was so close before the events of this year. Phil’s decision to reach out, and the welcome it has been received with by Holly, shows that there is still a bond there.”

They reportedly added: “The hope is they can regain some of the ground lost, and support each other again.”

They’ve so much history, and this is something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.

Furthermore, an insider is quoted as saying: “Phil was absolutely horrified to hear she had been allegedly targeted in such a sickening way and decided to reach out to her, in spite of their lack of contact. He wanted her to know he was thinking of her and her family. They’ve so much history, and this is something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.”

A rep for Phillip declined to comment when approached by ED!. A rep for Holly has been contacted for comment on the Mirror’s story.

Will Holly Willoughby be away from This Morning for an extended period? (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

When will Holly Willoughby be back on This Morning?

It has been reported Holly held telephone meetings with ITV bosses on Friday (October 6). And MailOnline claims sources have indicated she is unlikely to return to the show on Monday (October 9).

Additionally, it is suggested Holly may not be back on TV until after the half-term school holidays at the end of the month.

Read more: Inside Holly Willoughby’s difficult year from Phillip Schofield friendship breakdown to terrifying kidnap plot

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.