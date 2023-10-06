More details have now emerged about the alleged Holly Willoughby kidnap plot as a man appeared in court today.

The This Morning presenter missed Thursday’s edition of the show as she was on police guard amid the kidnap allegations. Police arrested a 36-year-old man and has since charged him with soliciting to commit murder.

The identity of the man in question has emerged as well as disturbing details about the alleged plot.

Holly reportedly on police guard over the alleged plot (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby alleged kidnap plot

Gavin Plumb, 36, appeared in court on Friday (October 6), accused of soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

The security officer at a shopping precinct, reportedly 35 stone, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court. The court heard that Plumb was in possession of “weapons” and had conspired with another man based in the US to carry out the “detailed plan”.

According to reports, he allegedly “solicited, encouraged, persuaded, endeavoured to persuade, or proposed” to murder the TV star.

A man was charged after apppearing in court today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Reports also claim that Plumb encouraged the US-based man to travel to the UK and was “assembling a kidnap and restraint kit, capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of the kidnap” of Willoughby.

Plumb, who reportedly previously worked at Pizza Hut and McDonald’s, spoke in court only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Plumb, remanded in custody, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on November 3. Reports recently claimed that Holly felt “shocked and distraught” over the alleged plot.

Holly missed This Morning on Thursday while police watched her home (Credit: ITV)

What’s the latest?

According to The Sun, police reportedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” the presenter.

Read more: From Ben Shephard to Lorraine Kelly: All the celebrities supporting Holly Willoughby amid alleged ‘kidnap plot’

An Essex Police spokesman said earlier: “A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation. The arrest was made on Wednesday 4 October. He is currently in custody.”

A spokesperson for ITV said: “This news has come as a huge shock to everyone at This Morning and ITV. We are providing all of the support we can to Holly and her family at this incredibly distressing time.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.