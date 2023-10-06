From Ben Shephard to Lorraine Kelly: All the celebrities supporting Holly Willoughby amid alleged ‘kidnap plot’

Holly Willoughby is being supported by many of her colleagues and celebrity friends following an alleged kidnap plot.

Alison Hammond replaced the This Morning presenter on Thursday’s show (October 5). At the time, a reason wasn’t given. Reports have since emerged that Holly was under police guard due to an alleged kidnap conspiracy.

Police arrested a man, 36, and he has since been charged with soliciting to commit murder amid claims he had allegedly plotted to kidnap her.

Holly Willoughby is reportedly under police guard amid an alleged kidnap plot (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby alleged kidnap plot

According to The Sun, police reportedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” the presenter. An Essex Police spokesman said earlier: “A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation. The arrest was made on Wednesday 4 October. He is currently in custody.”

The man – not known to the star – will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court later.

Many of Holly’s celebrity friends and colleagues have been speaking out on the terrifying news.

Ben and Kate sent their support to Holly on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

During Friday’s Good Morning Britain, Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard discussed the news.

This is a really worrying sinister story for a good friend of ours.

Ben said: “This is a really worrying sinister story for a good friend of ours, a colleague, of course we know Holly very well she only works in the studio next to us.”

On Lorraine later this morning, host Lorraine Kelly also offered support to her ITV colleague. She said: “Very upsetting and of course we’re sending her all of our love and best wishes. That’s a terrible thing to go through for her and her family.”

Lorraine spoke out about the news (Credit: ITV)

When This Morning started on Friday morning, Dermot O’Leary and Alison sent their co-star a touching message. Dermot said: “We have to start with a story about one of our own. Holly is on the front pages this morning after police arrested a 36-year-old man over an alleged kidnap plot.”

Alison added: “We’re obviously all shocked to hear the news and we want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly and her family.”

Regular guest Gyles Brandreth then said: “It is a rough tough world at times.”

Later in the show, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also sent his well-wishes to Holly.

Rishi Sunak sent his support to Holly as he appeared on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The PM, who was appearing on This Morning, said: “I was so sorry to hear about everything that is going on with Holly. I wanted to send my best to her and her family and to all of you.”

