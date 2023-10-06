‘Distraught’ Holly Willoughby ‘under police guard as man charged over alleged kidnap plot’

Holly Willoughby was absent from This Morning on Thursday due to an alleged kidnapping plot.

On Thursday’s show, Alison Hammond replaced the mum of three. Alison and Josie Gibson didn’t give a reason behind Holly’s absence.

Now, reports have claimed that Holly has been left “shocked and distraught” after learning she had become the subject of “sinister messages” from a man who had allegedly plotted to kidnap her.

Her co-stars Alison and Dermot O’Leary have since sent her a message live on This Morning today (October 6).

Holly Willoughby alleged kidnapping plot

Speaking on Friday’s This Morning, Dermot said: “We have to start with a story about one of our own. Holly is on the front pages this morning after police arrested a 36-year-old man over an alleged kidnap plot. He’s now been charged by Essex Police.”

Alison added: “We’re obviously all shocked to hear the news and we want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly and her family.”

The Sun claims that Holly was under police guard at her home as officers arrested a man. Police confirmed they took a 36-year-old man – not known to the star – into custody.

Police allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” the presenter.

In images obtained by the publication, a police car reportedly remained outside Holly’s family home. Meanwhile, a police car remained outside the man’s flat.

A neighbour in Harlow, Essex, reportedly said: “I saw him being led out of his flat in handcuffs last night at about nine o’clock.”

Man arrested

Another person said: “The police car has been there all day. Earlier on there was a forensics van.”

In addition, a source has reportedly told The Sun: “Investigations are continuing but police are treating this as a credible conspiracy to ­kidnap Holly.

“There were apparently some sinister and threatening messages found on electronic devices threatening to seriously harm her.”

An Essex Police spokesman told The Independent: “A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation. The arrest was made on Wednesday 4 October. He is currently in custody.”

There were apparently some sinister and threatening messages found on electronic devices threatening to seriously harm her.

ED! has contacted a rep for Holly for comment.

