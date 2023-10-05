This Morning star Holly Willoughby wasn’t on the show today (Thursday, October 5), leaving viewers wondering where she was.

So where was the star? And why wasn’t she on the programme today?

Josie and Alison hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby absent from This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning would usually have been hosted by Holly Willoughby and her co-host (Josie Gibson this week).

However, it was revealed this morning that Holly wouldn’t be hosting the show as usual.

Instead, today’s show was to be fronted by Josie and Alison Hammond, who usually hosts the Friday editions of the show.

The show began with Josie introducing Alison as today’s co-host.

“Hello and welcome to your Thursday’s This Morning,” Josie said at the start of the show as she grinned alongside Alison.

Alison replaced Holly (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond replaces Holly Willoughby on This Morning today

Josie then continued. “Look who’s joined me. It’s only the one and only Alison Hammond!”

“Oh, Josie! I hope you don’t mind, I got a bit jealous. I saw you and Holly and you were talking about being blonde and I thought ‘I’m going to shake this up a bit. I’m getting in there’,” Alison then said. “Is that ok?”

“Yeah!” Josie said. “You don’t mind?” Alison asked. “No, of course not, I love you!” Josie then said.

“I love you too,” Alison replied before the duo promoted what’s happening on today’s show.

No mention was made of Holly’s absence. ED! has contacted ITV and Holly’s reps for comment.

Holly isn’t on the show today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers react to Holly’s absence

Viewers took to Twitter to react to the fact that Holly wasn’t on the show today.

“Thank god, no Holly today,” one viewer tweeted. “That’s me watching the cricket instead, if Holly can’t be bothered neither can I…,” another then said.

“Holly having a day off!!” a third then wrote. “Is #HollyWilloughby off on her “hols” again?” another then asked.

“Where’s@HollyWills?” a concerned viewer asked.

However, other viewers were simply delighted to see Alison and Josie together. “Alison and Josie today!” one fan then tweeted.

“Can’t wait for this episode. I will be watching,” another said. “Put these two on the Monday-Thursday shows,” a third wrote.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

