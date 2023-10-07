Holly Willoughby to step away from This Morning? ‘There has been no discussion about when, or if, she will return’

In latest news concerning Holly Willoughby, a report suggests the This Morning host will want to prioritise her family amid claims she was the target of a ‘kidnap plot’.

Holly, 42, was replaced on Thursday’s (October 5) episode of the ITV daytime series. The move came after she had been informed about the alleged plot the evening before, amid reports she was under police guard at her home.

ITV is also said to considering installing a full-time security team to guard Holly 24/7.

A 36-year-old man was arrested by police and charged with soliciting to commit murder. Gavin Plumb appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 6) and was remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, a return to ITV for Holly – said to have felt “shocked and distraught” over the alleged plot – is reportedly “in the balance”. New claims this afternoon (October 7) speculate that returning to work “could not be further from her mind”.

Holly Willoughby latest news

Holly – who shares children Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, nine, with her husband Dan – is said to be understandably very distressed by the course of the last few days.

A source told MailOnline: “Holly couldn’t believe that she got up one morning and that’s how the day went. It is absolutely awful, it’s difficult to find the words.” Another friend is said to have said: “Thursday was not a good day for her. It was frightening and distressing as she learned the breakdown of the accusations. It terrified her.”

It was frightening and distressing as she learned the breakdown of the accusations.

Additionally, it is claimed Holly’s family will be foremost in her thinking. And it also suggested they are so important to her happiness that friends reportedly wonder whether she could “reconsider her life in the spotlight”. “Sometimes it doesn’t seem worth it, does it?” one unidentified pal reportedly said.

When will Holly Willoughby be back on This Morning?

It’s claimed Holly held telephone meetings with ITV bosses yesterday. And its claimed sources have indicated she is unlikely to return to the show on Monday (October 9).

According to sources speaking to the Mirror, returning to work is the “furthest thing” from Holly’s mind at the moment.

“At the moment she really is getting through things hour by hour. There has been no discussion about when, or if, she will return to the This Morning sofa. No decisions have been made about that. But given the terrifying things she has learned this week, the question of returning to work could not be further from her mind.”

