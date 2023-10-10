Holly Willoughby QUITS This Morning: Read her full statement here

Holly Willoughby has quit This Morning, she has revealed in an Instagram post today (October 10).

As a result, the presenter shared a post to Instagram at 5pm.

It detailed her decision to leave, with the star admitting it was a “difficult goodbye”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Ahead of the news, one report suggested the This Morning host will want to prioritise her family amid claims she was the target of a ‘kidnap plot’.

Holly, 42, was replaced on last Thursday’s (October 5) episode of the ITV daytime series. The move came after she had been informed about the alleged plot the evening before, amid reports she was under police guard at her home.

ITV was also said to considering installing a full-time security team to guard Holly 24/7.

A 36-year-old man was arrested by police and charged with soliciting to commit murder. Gavin Plumb appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 6) and was remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, a return to ITV for Holly – said to have felt “shocked and distraught” over the alleged plot – reportedly hung “in the balance”. Claims on October 7 speculated that returning to work “could not be further from her mind”.

Target of a terrifying ‘kidnap plot’ (Credit: YouTube)

Holly Willoughby latest news

Holly – who shares children Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, nine, with her husband Dan – was said to be understandably very distressed by the course of the last few days.

A source told MailOnline: “Holly couldn’t believe that she got up one morning and that’s how the day went. It is absolutely awful, it’s difficult to find the words.” Another friend is said to have said: “Thursday was not a good day for her. It was frightening and distressing as she learned the breakdown of the accusations. It terrified her.”

It was frightening and distressing as she learned the breakdown of the accusations.

Additionally, it was claimed Holly’s family were foremost in her thinking.

Fans react

Viewers were quick to respond to the news.

“Oh. Holly Willoughby has left This Morning. Wishing her all the very best for the future,” said one.

“Holly Willoughby has quit This Morning. I think we all saw this coming,” said another.

“HOLLY WILLOUGHBY IS LEAVING THIS MORNING,” said a third.

Read more: ‘He is more submissive’: The This Morning star tipped to become Holly Willoughby’s full-time co-host

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.