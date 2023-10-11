Ben Shephard breaks silence on replacing Phillip Schofield amid Holly Willoughby’s This Morning exit

ITV staple Ben Shephard has opened up about his future on This Morning amid the exit of host Holly Willoughby.

Ben is no stranger to hosting a morning show, having co-anchored Good Morning Britain since 2014.

He has now revealed that viewers will see him much more over the coming weeks.

The news comes as This Morning star Holly quit the show after almost 14 years.

Ben Shephard’s seat on the This Morning

Phillip Schofield announced his shock departure earlier this year following a scandal involving a co-worker.

Since then, his seat has been filled by a host of rotating presenters, including Alison Hammond, Jodie Gibson, Steve Jones and Craig Doyle.

Ben would seem like an obvious choice to fill Phillip’s seat full time, but he has remained tight-lipped. Until now…

Speaking at the Pride of Britain Awards this week, Ben told the Mirror: “What I can tell you is I’m doing some more – I’m going to be doing some more but I’m just helping out really. So I’ve got some days coming up between now and Christmas.”

He added: “So I’m not exactly sure but I’m still very, very much part of the furniture…”

Holly leaves This Morning

However, last night (October 10) it was announced that Holly would also step away from the show.

This set against a backdrop of the presenter having some time off after a kidnap plan was discovered against the star to kidnap and murder her.

On Instagram, she said: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers’. It’s been an honour to just be part of it’s story and I know this story has many chapters left to go.

“Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly.”

