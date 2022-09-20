This Morning viewers hugely divided as Phil and Holly finally address Queen’s lying-in-state controversy

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have addressed the queue-jumping controversy following their visit to the Queen‘s lying-in-state.

The presenting duo recently came under fire as they were accused of ‘queue-jumping’ at Her Majesty’s lying-in-state while other celebrities, including David Beckham, queued for hours.

However, This Morning later issued a statement and insisted Holly and Phil were there in a “professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event”.

Holly and Phil returned to This Morning on Tuesday (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil on This Morning

Opening Tuesday’s This Morning, the duo reflected on the past week since the Queen’s passing.

Footage also showed Holly and Phil speaking to mourners in the lying-in-state queue.

Speaking about the visit, Holly said: “It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event. The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges.”

Holly said that in contrast, those paying their respects were able to walk along the carpet and take a brief pause at the coffin.

She added: “None of the broadcasters or journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue.

“We of course respected those rules. However we realise that it may have looked like something else. Therefore we totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump the queue.”

Holly and Phil reported from the Queen’s lying-in-state (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Viewers were divided over the statement and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “Holly and Phil’s justification is absolute nonsense. They did file past the coffin like everyone else did, who queued for hours and hours.”

Another wrote: “#thismorning that’s like a Btec drama performance of an apology!”

A third said: “@thismorning the [bleep] excuses and justification of queue-jumping begins. Bin the presenters or bin the show.”

David queued for 13 hours to see the Queen lying-in-state (Credit: YouTube)

However, others defended the pair as one tweeted: “It’s ridiculous to me how upset people are about Holly and Philip ‘skipping’ the queue.”

Another added: “The ridiculous torrent of abuse on here is ridiculous! Ffs get a grip!”

It comes after people on Twitter accused the duo of ‘queue-jumping’ to the see the Queen lying-in-state.

One person had written: “So David Beckham and Susanna Reid both queue for 13 hours plus but Holly and Phil are #queuejumpers.”

The Queen was lying-in-state before her funeral, which took place on Monday (Credit: Sky News)

A third tweeted: “I have total respect for David Beckham who queued for 12 hours with everyone else, took photos with the public spoke to them and was a general nice guy – unlike Phil and Holly who decided they where better than the public and bypassed the queue.”

Following the outrage, a petition was even set up calling for Holly and Phil to be replaced on This Morning.

However, others defended Holly and Phil.

One insisted: “This Morning released a statement confirming Holly and Phil did NOT skip the queue, yet people are STILL [bleep]ing on them.”

Another added: “Wow. I see a lot of hate for Phil and Holly this morning because they were able to queue jump to see the Queen? Get over it! It’s no big deal.”

