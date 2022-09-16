Emotional David Beckham queues for over 12 hours to see ‘special’ Queen Lying-in-State

David Beckham was one of the thousands queueing for 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-State.

David, 47, revealed he joined the queue at 2am so he could pay his respects to the ‘special’ monarch.

Speaking on ITV news today, the former England captain said: “I grew up in a household of royalists and I was brought up that way.

David joined the queue in the early hours (Credit: ITV)

“If my grandparents would have been here today, I know they would’ve wanted to be here. So I am here on their behalf.”

He went on to say that he was fortunate enough to have met Her Majesty on a few occasions during her monumental 70-year reign.

“I was very lucky,” he told ITV correspondent Neil Connery. He recalled how honoured he felt during his playing days, singing God Save The Queen.

David Beckham in the queue for over 12 hours

“It was special,” he said, clearly feeling emotional. “It’s special to be here today, to celebrate and to hear the different stories people have.”

He went on to talk about the moment he received his OBE from the late Her Majesty.

David said: “I took my grandparents with me. They were really the ones who brought me up to be a huge royalist. I was so lucky to have a few moments like that in my life.”

As David arrived inside Westminster Hall, he was visibly emotional as he paid his respects to the Queen’s coffin.

David says he was ‘lucky’ to have met the Queen (credit: YouTube)

Fans took to Twitter to praise David for standing in line rather than skipping ahead.

“Such respect to him. I was there overnight and it’s tough at times. What a man for not being a celebrity and just joining in like the rest of us. He is such a great role model for young and old,” tweeted one person.

Another added: “Fair play for him queueing with the rest, not like the people from the houses of parliament who think it’s their right to not queue.”

David looked emotional inside Westminster Hall (Credit: YouTube)

What did fans say?

“David Beckham is inside the hall right now at 3.20pm well done David on waiting in the queue,” said another.

“Respect to David Beckham and Susanna Reid for queuing with the general public. No respect to the queue-hopping celebrities and MPs who used the VIP access like a fast-track at DisneyWorld,” commented someone else.

And another said: “Fair play to David Beckham, he queued up, like everyone else, and took his place in the queue at 1.45am this morning to see the Queen Lying-in-State.”

“Queuing to pay his respects alongside everyone else. Love him or not, good on him for not queue jumping! Well played,” wrote yet another.

Thousands of mourners have been queuing on the streets of London for over 12 hours in order to visit Westminster Hall where the Queen’s coffin is.

Mourners pay respects as they visit the Queen lying-in-state (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

Earlier today, the queue was closed for six hours after reaching capacity. It’s thought to be about five miles long.

The Queen, who died last week at Balmoral Castle, will lie-in-state until Monday morning (September 19).

She will then be laid to rest following a funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

At 10:44am, the Queen’s coffin will leave Westminster Hall on the State Gun Carriage from the Royal Navy.

King Charles and members of the Royal Family will follow the Queen’s coffin on the procession.

At 10:52am the procession will arrive and the coffin will be carried into the Abbey for the service.

The state funeral service will begin in Westminster Abbey at 11am.

