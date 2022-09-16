Camilla, Queen Consort’s ‘subtle nod’ to the Queen in outfit for appearance today

Today saw Camilla, Queen Consort join husband King Charles III for a prayer and reflection service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

The prayer service was in honour of Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week.

Looking timelessly elegant today, Camilla appeared to pay a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law with her outfit.

Camilla, the Queen Consort wore a diamond leek brooch (Credit: YouTube)

Eagle-eyed fans may have spotted Camilla’s delicate leek brooch, which is reportedly a replica of one worn by the late Queen.

The leek is, of course, the national emblem of Wales.

The Diamond Leek brooch is encrusted with diamonds and Camilla pinned it to the black coat she wore today.

Camilla teamed the brooch with a pair of pearl earrings. Pearls are often worn by members of the Royal family during a period of mourning.

The King and Queen Consort have been in Wales

Charles and Camilla travelled by helicopter to attend the service today. It’s their final stop on their tour of the UK’s four nations.

Later they will travel back to London where Charles will join his siblings for the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall where the Queen lies-in-state.

King Charles III made his first visit to Wales as monarch (Credit: YouTube)

Elsewhere, Camilla was praised by fans after taking a little tumble whilst leaving the Cathedral.

Some suspected the moment of unbalance could be related to reports that she’s suffering with a broken toe, an injury sustained before the Queen’s passing.

ITV’s Royal Editor, Chris Ship, tweeted a clip of the moment, commenting on Camilla’s ‘class’ as she laughed it off and carried on.

He wrote: “Total class the way the Queen Consort manages this minor slip on her way out of @LlandaffCath. Given Camilla is managing to do this whole week while nursing a broken toe – she handled it with her usual humour…”

Has Camilla broken her toe?

The story was reported in The Telegraph today with a source telling the publication: “It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she’s been an absolute trouper.”

Royal fans took to Twitter to commend her for sticking by King Charles’ side despite allegedly being in pain.

One person wrote: “I broke my toe last year and while it was really a simple fracture it hurt a lot for the first 10 days. I wasn’t allowed to walk on it, had to use crutches. It took 5 weeks to heal properly. Kudos to her for doing it.”

Reports say the Queen Consort has a broken toe (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Camilla, the Queen Consort laughs off minor slip amid ‘broken toe’ reports

Another added: “I broke my little toe last year and could only wear flip flop type sandals for 6 weeks. I couldn’t even put slippers on. So yes, good on her. She’s been on her feet for hours and days. Not sure it needs to make the headlines though.”

“Oh goodness, and she has been so graceful, agreed, you wouldn’t even know. On the video she deals with the stuck heel very well. Wonderful work Queen Consort,” said a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Hats off to Camilla… she’s having to go up and down so many stairs and steps today, not easy with a broken toe, bet she’s in agony.”

A representative for King Charles and the Queen Consort said they won’t comment on “medical matters”.

