Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been backed by bosses at ITV after it issued an unprecedented statement amid claims the pair “skipped” the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

The This Morning presenters have come under intense scrutiny over the past few days after being pictured at Westminster Hall.

It was claimed by onlookers that the pair had “skipped” the queue to see the Queen, while the likes of David Beckham queued for hours.

Irate royalists are so furious they’re planning to “boycott” the pair’s show when it returns on Tuesday (September 20).

However, ITV has now stepped in with a statement.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: ITV issues statement

Released on the This Morning Instagram account, the statement explained the circumstances surrounding Holly and Phil‘s appearance at Westminster Hall.

It explained they had been asked to attend by the show’s bosses.

And it insisted they did not file past the Queen‘s coffin.

They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state.

The statement read: “Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something.

“We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state.”

The statement then added: “But instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”

However, the statement did little to sate those on the warpath over the Westminster Hall appearance.

Fans react to Holly and Phil at lying in state

When pictures showing the This Morning presenters at Westminster Hall were revealed, Twitter erupted.

Many fans commented to claim the pair had “skipped” the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

“So David Beckham and Susanna Reid both queue for 13 hours plus but Holly and Phil are #queuejumpers,” one claimed. “Be like Beckham and Reid don’t be a Holly or Phil.”

“David Beckham in the queue for over 10 hours paying his respects to The Queen while Holly and Phil saunter in, skipping the line is a terrible look,” alleged another.

“I have total respect for David Beckham who queued for 12 hours with everyone else, took photos with the public spoke to them and was a general nice guy – unlike Phil and Holly who decided they where better than the public and bypassed the queue,” another claimed.

Some This Morning fans have threatened to ‘boycott’ the show next week (Credit: ITV)

‘Boycott’ This Morning

Others went one step further, though, and revealed they’d be voting with their remotes come Tuesday.

“If people don’t like Phil and Holly jumping the queue, there’s a easy way to show your disappointment, boycott This Morning TV programme,” said one.

“I used to like Phil and Holly but my respect for them has now gone. Boycott This Morning – the ratings will show how we all feel,” said another.

“We need everybody to boycott This Morning when Phil and Holly on for jumping the line,” said another.

Others called for the pair to be “sacked”.

“What a load of rubbish. This Morning producers lying for them. Phil and Holly can’t even admit they did queue jump!!!!” said one.

“It’s about time we fire this disgusting pair,” said another.

“I hate cancel culture but I’ll make an exception. @itvstudios sack Phil and Holly,” said a third.

‘Don’t people know how to be kind?’

However, some fans had Holly and Phil’s back.

One commented: “This Morning released a statement confirming Holly and Phil did NOT skip the queue, yet people are STILL [bleep]ing on them.

“Don’t people know how to be kind? No matter what Holly and Phil do, they’re always being [bleep] on and it’s actually disgusting.”

A second said: “Wow. I see a lot of hate for Phil and Holly this morning because they were able to queue jump to see the Queen?

“I wonder how many of these outraged people have paid to queue jump at Chessington or to get quick entry to a night club etc? Get over it! It’s no big deal.”

